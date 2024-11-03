Toyota Racing – NCS Martinsville Post-Race Report – 11.03.24

DESPITE VALIANT EFFORT, BELL FAILS TO ADVANCE TO CHAMPIONSHIP 4

Denny Hamlin leads the Toyota contingent after driving from 37th to the top-five

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (November 3, 2024) – Denny Hamlin drove through the field after a practice incident to lead Toyota with a fifth-place finish on Sunday evening at Martinsville Speedway. Despite the strong performance, Hamlin was unable to advance to the Championship 4.

Christopher Bell battled through a pit road issue and was close to advancing to the Championship 4, before being scored 22nd. He missed the Championship 4 by four points.

Toyota continues to be the only manufacturer represented in the Championship 4 every season, as Tyler Reddick will battle for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship for the first time in Phoenix.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Martinsville Speedway

Race 35 of 36 – 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Ryan Blaney*

2nd, Chase Elliott*

3rd, Kyle Larson*

4th, Austin Cindric*

5th, DENNY HAMLIN

18th, BUBBA WALLACE

19th, ERIK JONES

22nd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

24th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

31st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

32nd, TY GIBBS

34th, TYLER REDDICK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 22nd

How do you process NASCAR’s decision and just the end of this race?

“It was Martinsville, and it was a round of 8 cutoff race. Unfortunately, I was on the bad side of it. Made a lot of mistakes, ran a sloppy race. It is a shame that it comes down to a ball and strike call like that. You can look at both sides of the fence – the Chevy organization had a lot of blocking going on so that the 24 (William Bryon) didn’t lose positions. I slid into the wall and kept my foot into it. I guess that is a losing move.”

Can you take us to the driver’s seat in that last lap?

“Yeah, I just got loose. I was trying to get by the 23 (Bubba Wallace) and whenever I did, I was kind of pinned in between the 10 (Noah Gragson) and the 23 and slid into the wall. Whenever I slid into the wall, I knew that I had to have that position and just tried to get to the line. I didn’t intentionally floor it and go into the fence; I slipped into the wall and that’s all she wrote.”

