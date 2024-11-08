Featured StoriesTruck Series
Ty Majeski claims final Truck Series pole of 2024 at Phoenix

By Andrew Kim
Ty Majeski commenced his pursuit for his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship on a high note by winning the pole position for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 8.

The 30-year-old Majeski from Seymour, Wisconsin, commenced the weekend by being the third-fastest competitor during the series’ lone practice session on Thursday, November 7. During Friday’s qualifying session, he posted a pole-winning lap at 138.180 mph in 26.053 seconds, which was enough to claim the top-starting spot over Corey Heim, the latter of whom clocked in his best qualifying lap at 138.021 mph in 26.083 seconds.

By claiming the series’ final pole position of the 2024 season, Majeski notched his sixth pole position of the year, the 14th of his Truck Series career and his first since starting in first place at Kansas Speedway in late September. The 2024 season marks Majeski’s third consecutive full-time campaign in the series, all while driving for ThorSport Racing, and second time making the Championship 4 round as he attempts to claim his first title in the series.

Majeski will share the front row with Corey Heim, a Championship 4 finalist who is also striving for his first series’ title after ending up in fourth place in the final standings a year ago. Heim, who is set to remain at TRICON Garage for the 2025 Truck Series season, was the fastest competitor during the event’s practice session on Thursday.

Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger, both of whom are contending in the Championship 4 round and squaring off against themselves along with Majeski and Heim, will start fourth and fifth, respectively. The only non-Championship 4 finalist to start in the top five is Stewart Friesen, who will line up in third place after he posted his best qualifying lap at 136.809 mph in 26.314 seconds.

Dean Thompson, Nick Sanchez, Kaden Honeycutt, Connor Mosack and Chase Purdy rounded out the top-10 starting spots for the finale.

All 35 competitors entered for Friday’s finale at Phoenix earned a starting spot.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

  1. Ty Majeski, 138.180 mph, 26.053 seconds
  2. Corey Heim, 138.021 mph, 26.083 seconds
  3. Stewart Friesen, 136.809 mph, 26.314 seconds
  4. Christian Eckes, 136.467 mph, 26.380 seconds
  5. Grant Enfinger, 136.348 mph, 26.403 seconds
  6. Dean Thompson, 135.952 mph, 26.480 seconds
  7. Nick Sanchez, 135.947 mph, 26.481 seconds
  8. Kaden Honeycutt, 135.916 mph, 26.487 seconds
  9. Connor Mosack, 135.895 mph, 26.491 seconds
  10. Chase Purdy, 135.890 mph, 26.492 seconds
  11. Layne Riggs, 135.839 mph, 26.502 seconds
  12. Tyler Ankrum, 135.461 mph, 26.576 seconds
  13. Conner Jones, 135.201 mph, 26.627 seconds
  14. Taylor Gray, 135.064 mph, 26.654 seconds
  15. Tanner Gray, 135.064 mph, 26.654 seconds
  16. Daniel Dye, 135.044 mph, 26.658 seconds
  17. William Sawalich, 134.948 mph, 26.677 seconds
  18. Bayley Currey, 134.831 mph, 26.700 seconds
  19. Rajah Caruth, 134.736 mph, 26.719 seconds
  20. Ben Rhodes, 134.338 mph, 26.798 seconds
  21. Jack Wood, 134.318 mph, 26.802 seconds
  22. Matt Crafton, 134.013 mph, 26.863 seconds
  23. Stefan Parsons, 133.804 mph, 26.905 seconds
  24. Brett Moffitt, 133.670 mph, 26.932 seconds
  25. Dawson Sutton, 133.615 mph, 26.943 seconds
  26. Andres Perez de Lara, 133.571 mph, 26.952 seconds
  27. Jake Garcia, 132.363 mph, 27.198 seconds
  28. Matt Mills, 131.661 mph, 27.343 seconds
  29. Timmy Hill, 131.411 mph, 27.395 seconds
  30. Spencer Boyd, 130.199 mph, 27.650 seconds
  31. Frankie Muniz, 128.797 mph, 27.951 seconds
  32. Keith McGee, Owner Points
  33. Nathan Byrd, Owner Points
  34. Thad Moffitt, Owner Points
  35. Lawless Alan, Owner Points

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway is set to occur on Friday, November 8, and air at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

