Corey Heim Returns for Third Season at TRICON

11-Time Truck Series Winner Back in No. 11 Safelite Tundra in 2025

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 7, 2024) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) has confirmed that Corey Heim will return to the team for a third full-time season in 2025. Heim, ranked as a top NASCAR prospect by multiple leading media outlets, will continue to drive the No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

“I am excited to be back with TRICON for my third full-time year,” said Heim. “I have developed so much alongside this organization in the last two years, and we have made some incredible memories along the way. I can’t wait to continue this journey in 2025 with my No. 11 crew.”

The Georgia native’s performance has been nothing but impressive in his two seasons driving for the organization, including nine wins and 25 top-five finishes. Along with two victories in his Rookie of the Year campaign for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Heim became the youngest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history to earn 10 wins. He also won the 2023 Regular Season championship, before qualifying for the Championship 4. His series-leading six victories this year have him locked into his second Championship 4 appearance at Phoenix Raceway in as many seasons.

“We’re extremely fortunate to get another year with Corey. His dedication to not only the No. 11 team, but the entire organization has elevated TRICON beyond measure in our team’s short history,” said Kevin Ray, general manager, TRICON Garage. “While we’re looking forward to 2025, our priority remains on closing out this season with a victory and our program’s first championship.”

The confirmation of Heim’s continued tenure with TRICON is the first of many exciting announcements for the five-truck team as preparations begin for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season.

The NASCAR Truck Series Championship event in Phoenix will roll off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday evening. It will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.