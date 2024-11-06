Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Love’s / Fleetguard Ford F-150

Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 6, 2024) – The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the season finale at the Phoenix (AZ) Raceway this Friday night to determine the series champion. For Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team, this race provides one final opportunity to solidify Riggs’ status as the Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Heading into Phoenix, Riggs has earned two wins, seven Top-5’s, and nine Top-10s. Riggs has only one previous start at the 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval, earning a 13th place finish in 2022. The No. 38 Ford F-150 has earned one pole, three Top-10’s, and one Top-5 including a win in 2022 earning Zane Smith the championship.

For the final race of the season Riggs will carry the Love’s Travel Stops colors with their truck care partner, Fleetguard. A global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.

Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.

The season finale for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is scheduled for Friday, November 8th at 8:00 PM ET with qualifying at 4:00 PM ET on FS2. Fans can watch the race live on FS1 or listen in via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Love’s / Fleetguard Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“Phoenix is a fun track. I only have one previous start there, but Dylan (Cappello) knows a thing or two about winning at Phoenix. We have had an up and down season, but we want to carry our momentum from Martinsville into the last race to end the season on a strong note.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“Phoenix will always have a special place in my heart after winning the Championship with Zane (Smith). We’re bringing a fast Ford F-150 and have a driver that has proven he has what it takes to win, we just need to execute and be there in the end.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.