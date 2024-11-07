Toyota Racing – NCTS Championship 4 Media Day – Corey Heim – 11.07.24

Toyota Racing – Corey Heim

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Quotes

AVONDALE, Ariz. (November 8, 2024) – TRICON Garage driver Corey Heim was made available to the media on Thursday as part of Championship 4 media day at Phoenix Raceway.

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Can you talk about your extension for next year?

“I’m super excited to be back with TRICON for my third full-time season. Those guys have been so good to me over to course of my first two full-time seasons, got one more left, but just had so much development with them over the past two years, and feel like I’ve grown so much as a driver and can’t wait to keep doing the same thing.”

As far as Phoenix goes, how well suited do you feel like you are against your competitors?

“I feel good about it. I feel like throughout the year, we’ve done well at similar style of race tracks like Gateway and maybe a (North) Wilkesboro or something like that, closer to a mile long race track with fresher pavement. Anything can happen, and the points are reset so, I’ve got to beat these three guys to my left, but I feel really good about it. We’ve been good all year and can’t wait to keep it going.”

Do you feel like you have some unfinished business after this race last year?

“I feel like any new opportunity and new race, is a new chance for me to go out and improve myself and win. I don’t feel like this is any different. I don’t flash back to last year as a redemption for any means, but I’m as motivated as anyone in the room to go and win the championship.”

What have you learned since last year’s Championship 4 that will make you the champion this year?

“I certainly learned a lot from last year – circumstantially and how to handle myself in tough situations. I feel like every race I’ve grown as a driver, and I feel like I’ve done that every year at TRICON since I’ve started out with those guys. Last year was my maiden full-time voyage and I learned a lot on the way to points race and how to put myself in position, now that I have the full season under my belt and can run it back, I can improve on that from last year and I feel even better about it.”

Is there an ideal lane to be in on restarts?

“I feel like it is up for discussion. Last year, they had that weird restart lane movement. They moved it like 100, 200 feet forward, and it actually made it pretty outside dominant, but this year, with it being back it it’s normal spot, I feel like you can get away with either lane. It will be interesting to see how that works out.”

Do you feel like your trucks are as good as they were in the middle of the season?

“Yeah, I certainly do. A lot of people have talked about us being a little more hit or miss this year. Compared to last year, I feel like we were always top-five, but couldn’t close them out. This year, I think we are dominating winning or kind of struggling a little bit. I feel like our stuff is as good as anybody’s when we are on point, and we just have to make sure that we are on point this weekend.”

Did you have time to get away or are you focused on the race itself?

“That’s a good question. I feel like this year, I’ve learned a lot about how to disconnect during the week and be able to take some time for myself to keep my mind healthy and ready to go. This week isn’t any different. I feel like if I would have consumed myself with the race this weekend and worried about it 24/7, I feel like it would have kind of messed me up a little bit. I’ve had a pretty healthy mixture of focusing on the race and studying and getting dialed in, and also disconnecting and focusing on myself as well.”

How important is qualifying?

“It’s big. Last year, we were able to qualify on the pole and we were able to execute in the first two stages and put us in a pretty good spot. A lot of people talk about how hard it is to pass here, and it is definitely tough, so qualifying up front is definitely going to be pretty big.”

Are you worried at all the race is going to end in a crash fest like last year?

“I try not to think about that too much, to be honest with you. Our goal is to go out and lead the most laps, and never have to pass anyone – just go out and dominate. That is definitely the goal, but I guess you always have that chance that it will turn into a mess. It is a very high stakes weekend, and you saw that last year. My goal is to keep it clean and win the championship.”

Is part-time Xfinity and part-time Cup part of the plan for next year too?

“Still wait see. Definitely going to do the full-time voyage with TRICON Garage, and kind of working on some other stuff.”

How much has changed with you, your competitors and your program since this race last year?

“I feel like I’ve developed and learned a lot since the race last year. We had so much speed and were able to execute up to stage three. The goal this year is to close these races out. I feel like the entire 2023 season, I kind of struggled to close the races out, and that was kind of the name of the game for us, we were able to put together a great first and second stage and be there in position in stage three and weren’t, on my end, able to close out the deal. This year, I’ve definitely gotten better at that, and I hope to have that in this championship race.”

Did you look at other options before resigning with TRICON?

“There are always options on the table, but I never had a doubt that – my development with Toyota Racing has led me to where I am today, and it will get through to the future as well. It wasn’t a hard decision.”

Is the truck for Phoenix one that you’ve used before?

“We’ve run it at times and have been quite successful with it. We’ve made some changes at certain race tracks that we thought were questionable, so we’ve kind of gone back to the basics with our TRICON Tundra TRD Pro and hope to get back to victory lane this weekend.”

Do you know what truck you are racing this weekend?

“I do.”

What track has it raced before?

“It has raced at a couple of races in the fall, I’ll put it that way.”

Was it important to get the deal for 2025 announced and out of the way?

“For me, not really. I don’t have to worry about that in the background. I guess it was maybe a little overdue since it is so late in the season, but no, I feel good about the timing of it, and looking forward to the championship race and 2025 with TRICON.”

What has been the vibe that has held this group together for this weekend and into the future?

“I feel like we just do such a good job at staying consistent. My crew chief Scott Zipadelli has such a level head. He does a really good job of being a leader and keeping us all with level heads with the team. We never really have our highs and lows. I feel like, from an emotional standpoint, we are always really consistent. We keep a level head going into any race weekend, and this one will be the same. Everyone is dialed in and focused. They’ve worked their butts off these last seven-to-10 days getting this Phoenix truck ready and put a lot of work in this weekend as well. Super thankful for those guys and everything they do and wouldn’t be here without them.”

Are there things that you have worked on as a driver to be able to close out races more?

“I think a lot of it is just experience. Last year was my first full-time year, and I was able to keep a level head and put myself in a good position for stages one and two. Just feel like there was some circumstances – green flag pit stops were tough. It’s hard when you don’t have a lot of experience in that kind of stuff. I made some of my own mistakes on those. Late race restarts where you have to kind of be clutch – just getting those extra laps and extra reps in throughout last year and leading into this year was really big for me. I feel like the experience out of it has really paid off for me.”

Is there a chip on your shoulder with how last year ended?

“Not from what happened with racing and wrecking side of what happened in the championship race last year. I feel like we just had so much speed and had a really good opportunity to close out that race and didn’t. That has certainly put a chip on my shoulder to come back and do it this year. I think we were the best truck out of the four, last year, and to come back and have a shot at it again has definitely put a chip on my shoulder for sure.”

Is there anything you like to do when you come out to Phoenix?

“I really like Phoenix in general. I don’t know if there is anything specific that I would say that I do when I get here – the first thing I do when I get off the plane. I enjoy the atmosphere here. It is definitely colder than I expected, but it is an awesome place. I think it is a great environment for a championship race. It gets a lot of criticism for the racing product, but honestly, I think this place puts on a pretty good show, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

What has it been like working with your childhood hero, Denny Hamlin?

“Denny (Hamlin) has been a great role model for me the past year. I’ve been leaning on him a lot on the racing side, but also off of the race track. He has just been such a great role model for me. I feel like he has helped with my development as well, just being able to race Nashville with those guys, 23XI, and just thankful for those opportunities and hopeful for many more.”

What can you take from the experience last year to help with this year?

“I think the experience last year will be big for me – just learning how to handle tough situations. There was a lot of criticism from that race, but I feel like every race this year has developed me and made me into a better driver. I think the more laps and more reps I get, the more tough environments and tough situations that I have had to deal with has developed me into a better race car driver, and I feel like I am better than I was a year ago. The goal remains the same to go out and win the race.”

Do you think it is a battle between you and Christian after the success you both have had this season?

“It has been fun racing with Christian (Eckes) this year. He’s been on top of his game pretty much every week. I think he has a pretty crazy top-10 streak or something going on right now. I’ve raced with him for a long time – ever since I started out in late models. It’s been seven or eight years I’ve been racing against him. It’s cool to see him have the success he’s had this year, but like you said, there will be other trucks to be worried about. It is the Championship 4 after all. It just matters who peaks at the right time. I guess we will see. We will just have to be on top of our game, and we will be there at the end.”

Why shouldn’t Ty or Grant be counted out?

“I think looking at Grant (Enfinger). He’s peaked at the right time. He’s won two of the last three. You look at Ty (Majeski) and he is really good at these style of race tracks. He led a lot last year. I think he was probably the best truck other than us in the championship race last year. I think he won the first stage and was there all night. With the format, and this being a one race claim all format, I feel like who is ever there and hits it at the right time kind of gets there. I feel like we were really good last year and hit it at the right time in the championship race in 2023 and obviously, things didn’t go our way, but we will just have to do that again, and hope things do fall our way this time.”

Is there something that you can take from last year’s experience that helps you this year?

“I feel like last year, I didn’t know how to feel going into the race. I’ve never been in situation like this where it is a one race claims everything, one race wins everything kind of format. I was obviously nervous going into the race, but I prepared really hard, and I felt really good going into it. Looking back at it, I think I’ve just learned to enjoy the moment. You don’t get these opportunities every day, so I’m honestly feeling pretty good about it – pretty loose compared to last year, and can’t wait to get out there.”

So, there is no nerves now?

“You are always going to be nervous. I think – right now – I’m pretty calm ready to go, but I think when you strap in and get ready for qualifying, that is when you first start kind of feeling it. If anyone tells you they are not nervous, they are definitely lying.”

What would it mean to you to bring a championship to Johnny Gray and David Gilliland?

“It would mean everything. Those guys are so committed to their game, and have done such an incredible job these last two seasons of being a championship caliber race team, and to make that into a championship winning race team, would mean the world to me and them as well. They deserve it and so do my guys.”

What have you learned about yourself these last two seasons?

“I don’t know. I feel like I just really learned kind of how to mentally prepare for these races. The preparation side has always been pretty key to my success and being able to mentally focus going into a race weekend. Over the last couple of years, I’ve kind of learned what matters and what doesn’t in a given week on preparing for a race. Just being able to spend some time for myself and be able to feel mentally cleansed going into a race weekend and not feel so overloaded with information, on the preparation side of things. Just a healthy balance and all of that kind of stuff leads to good things as well.”

From a mental health aspect, how prepared are you for tomorrow night?

“I feel good. Business as usual for me for any given race week. I’ve definitely spent more time on the simulator than I normally would for a given week, but the stakes are pretty high this week, so I’m okay with that, but also just taking some time for myself to think about it. I had an early week fly out this week, so just kind of settling in and getting ready.”

Was there any part of you that would rather run full-time Xfinity?

“Yes and no. Making my select Xfinity starts this year, I certainly feel like I’ve learned a lot, and it has helped my development, but I don’t think there has been a lack of development in the Truck Series for me, and the opportunities and the development I’ve been given the last two seasons has grown me into a better race car driver and I feel like I’ve been ready for those select Cup starts I’ve made as well. The goal at the end of the day is to be full time Cup – that’s the long-term goal. I don’t think there is any lack of development opportunities in the Truck Series, so I’m okay with doing that again.”

Is there a plan and path for Cup for you?

“Yeah, Toyota Racing has given me a lot of opportunities in the last few seasons to develop and given me opportunities to make select Cup starts. I’ve been the reserve driver for LEGACY MC and 23XI this year, and those have given me two opportunities on the reserve side and one opportunity for a planned race with 23XI. You never know when those next opportunities will come up, of course being a reserve driver, but I think Toyota Racing has gotten me to this point, and I’m confident that they can get me to Cup.”

Was there any thought that you might be racing this weekend in Cup?

“Certainly a little bit, yeah. It was a pretty rare situation, I guess, with Martinsville, and you just never know. There was a little bit of question on that for sure.”

You and Ty had your issues in ARCA, so is it frustrating that it sounds like Joe Gibbs Racing isn’t an option or do you feel like you have a path?

“I feel like that topic is so over pushed. I don’t think that is a big situation by any means. I’ve had good opportunities in the Truck Series. I’ve had good opportunities in the Xfinity Series. I don’t think there has been any lack of opportunity for me in the past couple of years, and I don’t think there will be any lack of opportunity for me going forward either.”

What has this season been like being able to make those select starts in the other series?

“I’ve been busy this year, and I think that is really important for a young driver, like myself, to develop and get those opportunities. You see like guys like Connor Zilisch – he’s been racing anything every week he possibly can, and he has done a really good job. It really proves that, every week is really important to get in the seat of a race car, and I’ve been pretty happy with my opportunities to do that this year. Hopefully, I can do the same next year.”

What are your thoughts going into the final race?

“I feel really good. We finally get a longer practice session, which has been nice. Some opportunities to make some bigger changes than a typical race weekend. I feel really good about it. Looking back at last year, we had a lot of speed and had a really good opportunity to close our race out and things didn’t fall our way. This year in 2024, we want to be able to close this one out. Come with a chip on our shoulder to succeed and I think we approach this weekend no different than any other. We want to win the race and championship of course. I think everyone is feeling really good about it.”

Are you feeling more mellow this week after going through this experience last year?

“Yeah, 100%. He’s pretty spot on with that. I feel like last year I didn’t really know how to feel going into the Championship 4 race. I had nerves of course and I guess fear of not succeeding or not being good, but the moment I strapped in and got ready for practice I felt like I was ready to go and proved – we qualified on the pole and led a lot of laps and put together a decent showing in the first two stages. It definitely knocks off some of the edge being back for the second time in the Championship 4. It’s definitely not just another race for us. It’s very high stakes and everything is on the line, but I definitely feel ready and prepared.”

What was the team dinner like last night?

“It’s always good to spend time with those guys. We don’t get a lot of opportunities to kind of chill out before races. We fly out a day early for these west coast races I guess rather. Everyone seems definitely tired – they’ve been working hard these last couple days. I think they worked through the weekend. But everyone is ready to go. We’re bringing our best equipment; we’re bringing our best stuff. Everyone’s kind of worn out and got a good night’s rest last night getting ready, but I think we’re ready to go.”

What do you think your changes are in Friday night’s race?

“I feel good. I never really overlook into my competitors. I just kind of like to focus on myself for the most part and make sure that we have everything where we need it to be. These guys are no joke. Christian (Eckes), Grant (Enfinger) and Ty (Majeski) have put together great seasons and definitely deserve to be here. It’s not going to be easy but I’m very confident that we can get it done.”

Knowing you’ll be back next year, does it give you security knowing this is something you can build on win or lose?

“Not necessarily. I feel like this is a big opportunity and this is the championship. I don’t think we’re going to be okay with losing. I think it’s a big deal, but that’s not to say that we don’t have an opportunity to do it again next year. I think our goal would be to win both of them, right? I don’t think it’s going to make us feel any better if we don’t win it, but our plan is to go out and do it.”

Does it give you more security knowing that the nucleus of the team will be back together in 2025?

“Yeah, as far as my comments going into next season, sure. Those guys are very key in my success. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. They’ve brought me an incredible Tundra TRD Pro in 2023 and 2024 season and it’s led to our nine or however many wins it was over the last two seasons. Definitely gives me a lot of security looking ahead to 2025 to have that same success and build on that but looking at this championship race we’ve got to execute for sure.”

What did you want to get better at going into this season?

“I think the main thing for me was being able to close out races. 2023 I feel like we were able to put together a really good qualifying effort and stage one and two effort, but there were a lot of races we weren’t able to close out. Looking at this year, I feel like we’ve done a better job at that. If we had the speed the first two stages or maybe if we were close to having the speed the first two stages, we’ve been able to close these races out and add to that win column so that was something I worked on mentally. Just being able to reset for stage 3 and close out these races and I think it’s definitely paid off.”

What do you mean by resetting for stage 3?

“You have the guaranteed first two cautions with stage one and two so you just have to kind of buckle up and get ready for that last little stint. There’s a good opportunity for a good pit stop and some crucial restarts at the end to execute on. That’s when you have to give it all you’ve got. I think people sort of maybe take it easy a little bit in stage one and two – kind of settle in. I feel like that’s where I was really comfortable in 2023 but looking at this year, I feel like I’ve gotten more comfortable closing these races out and executing when it matters the most.”

What is the mental part of racing like and how has that process evolved for you?

“A lot of it, is just the mentality side kind of like I talked about trying to get better in 2024. Once again, you just kind of settle in during stage one and two and figure out kind of where you’re at compared to the competition. It’s kind of hard to gage during practice with the tire situation and when you go out and whatnot. You really get a good feel where you’re at in stage one and stage two and then you have to make adjustments and really execute in stage three. The mentality is as soon as that green flag drops for stage 3 is to get after it and get all you can. Those green flag pit stops are crucial, and the restarts are crucial. It’s definitely a different level of aggression I guess in that last stage to execute and win the race.”

How does it feel getting your 2024 announcement out? It is a weight off your shoulders?

“A little bit, yeah. I guess some would say the announcement was a little overdue just being a little late in the season but certainly really excited to be back with TRICON Garage for my third full time year. Those guys have done such an incredible job of developing me the last two seasons and I can’t wait to keep developing in 2025. It certainly takes a little bit of weight off my shoulders going into the championship race, but I’ve known about it for a period of time so nothing changes. I’m definitely excited to race tomorrow night and also continue into 2025.”

Where does the team see themselves coming into the season-finale?

“With Grant (Enfinger) and Christian (Eckes) winning these last three races back-to-back it certainly feels like we’re a little bit overdue for a win I guess compared to the rest of the season. We’ve won six races this year and it’s been a little bit since we’ve won, I guess. I feel just as good as anyone sitting in the room. I feel like we’re at a really good spot with our race team, and we’re bringing all of our best stuff that we’ve been successful with for the 2024 campaign. I feel as good as anyone sitting in here and I think we’re capable of getting it done.”

How do you approach the restarts here with how chaotic they can be?

“Yeah, a lot of it is out of your control I feel like. Just what other people are going to do. As long as I put myself in a good position, closer to the front of the field where I feel like it’s slightly more calmed down would be ideal for sure. I was able to qualify on the pole last year and kind of stay out of trouble as far as track position standpoint until the strategy got crazy there in stage 3. I feel like it’s inevitable that you’re going to kind of be in the beehive if you will at some point, but the goal is to qualify good and stay out of it to the best of my ability.”

Do you feel like you can bring the same setup here as last year or did you have to make some changes?

“That’s the goal. I feel like the setup as you said would be a little bit different with the way the Truck Series has changed as far as maybe a tech perspective, it’s gotten more crucial to bring the best of your equipment. I feel like it’s narrowed the field a little bit compared to last year. It’s going to be a little bit tougher to be as good as we were last year. I feel like we were lights out. But the goal remains the same – to go out and qualify on the pole and lead the most laps in the race.”

How key is having a good pit selection here?

“The pit selection side is actually decided a bit different than Cup. We actually base it off of the best finish in the second round so unfortunately, we have the fourth pick – we had the fourth best finish in the second round so we’ll be picking fourth, so I think we picked the 29th stall. To answer your question though, I feel like pit selection is pretty important. It’s not the best selection that we have this weekend. I think the 9 (Grant Enfinger) has the first stall so it’s going to be tough, but you’ve seen people win it from different spots throughout the field in the pits but qualifying is still going to be very big and that track position is going to be as important as ever.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.