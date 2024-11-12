IMSA

Cadillac’s next chapter begins at Daytona test days

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Next chapter begins at Daytona test days
Expanded Cadillac Racing GTP program kicks off 2025 prep with new, familiar faces

DETROIT (Nov. 12, 2024) – Five weeks after securing the pole and victory to close out the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, Cadillac Racing begins a new chapter where 2024 Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) competition started.

Cadillac Racing returns this week to Daytona International Speedway with an expanded three-car lineup for IMSA-sanctioned test days that will introduce seven drivers to the racecar powered by the purpose-built 5.5-liter V8 engine and lay groundwork for the 2025 season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Scheduled to participate Friday and Saturday on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn road course:

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing

No. 10 – Ricky Taylor, Filip Albuquerque, Will Stevens
No. 40 – Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Alex Lynn

Cadillac Whelen

No. 31 – Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti

Brendon Hartley and Kamui Kobayashi, who will drive in the 63rd twice-around-the-clock race in January, are not available to join their teammates this week.

Wayne Taylor Racing returns under the GM umbrella with the goal of renewing the successful pairing that includes an unprecedented five-race IMSA winning streak in 2017 to start Cadillac Racing’s prototype era.

“It’s fantastic to return to driving for GM/Cadillac,” Albuquerque said. “Since I started racing in America in overall class, it was with the Chevy DP in 2016, then I did another four years with Cadillac DPi and now to be back is amazing.

“In the first two seasons of GTP class, I had many fights with Cadillac and saw how consistently strong they were. I just can’t wait to drive the car for the first time and feel what the car can do.”

Added Deletraz: “I can’t wait to start working together. I look forward to understanding how they work and make such fast cars. Since I joined IMSA, Cadillac Racing has always been extremely competitive and hard to beat. I can’t wait to drive the car for the first time and see what made Cadillac so strong.”

Bamber and Lynn, who last drove for Cadillac Racing full time in IMSA in 2022, bring insights of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Cadillac Racing Hypercar to the respective championship-winning teams.

“I’m looking forward to getting down to Daytona and starting the work to start the new year off on the right foot,” Bamber said.

The 2024 season started well for Cadillac Racing as Bamber’s new team, fielded by Action Express Racing, earned the pole with a track-record lap time and finished a close second in the race. The team concluded the nine-race campaign with a track-record, pole-winning lap and fifth-place finish in the Motul Petit Le Mans. Overall, the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R scored four of Cadillac Racing’s GTP class-high six poles.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Wolf Motorsports and Co-Drivers Koreiba and French Win Third HSR Prototype Challenge Presented by IMSA Race of The Season Friday at Daytona

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Joey Logano crowned third Cup Series championship at Phoenix
06:24
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier captures first Xfinity championship; Riley Herbst wins at Phoenixx
07:30
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs named 2024 Truck Series Rookie of the Year
05:12
Video thumbnail
Ty Majeski dominates for first Truck Series championship at Phoenix
05:10

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

All-New Triton Wins Special Award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2025

Official Release -
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that the all-new Triton one-ton pickup truck has won the special award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2025.
Read more

Adrian Kunzle and Kevin Madsen toCo-Drive the No. 42 OWN Lamborghini for MLT Motorsports...

Official Release -
MLT Motorsports has announced that Adrian Kunzle and Kevin Madsen will co-drive the No 42 OWN Lamborghini at the 2024 Lamborghini World Finals at Jerez de la Frontera.
Read more

Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Team Sets Sights on North American Championship at...

Official Release -
The Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) team will return for the final rounds of LST North America Championship in addition to the LST World Finals at Jerez De La Frontera in Cádiz, Spain.
Read more

Toyota: HySE to participate in the Dakar 2025 “Mission 1000 ACT2” with the HySE-X2,...

Official Release -
HySE will participate in the "Mission 1000 ACT2(1)" of Dakar 2025 (Dakar Rally(2)), which will be held in Saudi Arabia from 3rd to 17th January 2025.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category