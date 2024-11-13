Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announces 2025 racing schedule

LEXINGTON, Ohio (Nov. 13, 2024) – The 64th season of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will feature five major spectator events next summer beginning in early June. The 2025 schedule will again be highlighted by the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend, MotoAmerica Superbikes action and IMSA sports car racing.

“All five major weekends are returning in 2025, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that they all are staying on the same weekends as in 2024,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Next summer’s schedule continues our tradition of delivering a great variety from the premier series in motorsports. There once again is something for everyone!”

IMSA sports car racing will kick off the action next summer with the second annual running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio set for June 6-8. The weekend will again feature a four-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge endurance race, one of the two four-hour competitions on the series’ 2025 schedule, plus additional sports car action from VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin. The USF Juniors Presented by Continental Tire also add in some open-wheel competition to the schedule.

The Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio, the longest continuously-running spectator event at the track, returns on June 20-22 for its 43rd running. The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s SpeedTour weekend will provide fans a wide array of classic and modern race cars to enjoy, including the ground-pounding Trans Am Series.

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will continue its Fourth of July tradition with the 42nd running of Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event on July 4-6. The 2024 edition of the legendary open-wheel weekend featured a classic battle as Pato O’Ward beat three-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou to the checkered flag.

Shifting from four-wheel to two-wheel action, the globally renowned Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will make its 30th appearance at the facility on July 25-27. The American Motorcyclist Association’s annual motorcycle gathering will bring racing, bike shows, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America and more filling the 380-acre facility with activities.

Earlier this summer, Superbike racing made its return to North Central Ohio for the first time in 10 years, thrilling the Mid-Ohio crowd. In 2025, MotoAmerica Superbike action is back again and will conclude the summer’s major spectator lineup. Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio, the seventh round of the 2025 MotoAmerica Steel Commander Superbike championship, is set for Aug. 15-17. The schedule is anticipated to include at least five different classes and 10 races.

Additional support series will be announced at a later date for each race weekend delivering non-stop action. The 2025 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule for spectator events is as follows:

June 6-8: O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge)

June 20-22: Permco Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Association / Trans Am)

July 4-6: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT INDYCAR SERIES)

July 25-27: Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)

Aug. 15-17: Permco MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio (Five classes of MotoAmerica action)

Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass holders from 2024 will receive the opportunity to renew their passes for the 2025 season for a savings off standard retail ticket pricing first before public sales begin. Season Race Pass holders who purchased RV spaces will also be offered that option to renew them. The renewal period will start on a date to be announced soon.

In addition to the five major spectator events, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will host over 20 club weekend racing events in 2025 from April to October. Mid-Ohio Season Race Passholders can attend all of these events as an additional benefit free of charge, and the general public can gain access to select weekends for a nominal fee as pre-determined.

Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass sales to the public will begin at a later date after the renewal period ends for 2024 customers. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission at Mid-Ohio when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit midohio.com for more information, and follow its Facebook page at @MidOhioSportsCarCourse, X at @Mid_Ohio and Instagram at @officialmidohio for the latest news.

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally-sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.

