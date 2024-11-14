NASCAR Track News

Ticket renewals begin next week for 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Nov. 14, 2024) – The exclusive renewal period begins Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. ET for the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Fans who purchased 3-Day Grandstand tickets to the 2024 race weekend are eligible and will have until Monday, Dec. 9 to renew their seats for the 2025 event. General public ticket sales will begin on Friday, Dec. 13.

The 21st edition of the iconic downtown St. Petersburg waterfront event is set for Feb. 28 – March 2 and will be headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race for the 15th time. The jam-packed weekend schedule also includes high-speed, open-wheel competition from INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire development series and sports car action from Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin.

“We are honored to organize this event each year, and look forward to all the great fans from across the country and world joining us again in beautiful downtown St. Petersburg,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “With the recent challenges from the hurricanes and ongoing recovery happening for our community, it’s going to be a great weekend to enjoy as we get St. Pete back on track together.”

Renewal customers purchasing 3-Day Grandstand seats will receive complimentary Firestone IndyCar Paddock Passes which allows fans to get up close to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars and drivers during the race weekend. For an additional $35, renewal purchasers can upgrade their experience with a Champions Club membership offering extra benefits including the opportunity to participate in Sunday’s pre-race grid walk, a chance to win a two-seater IndyCar ride on the track, and more. For $110, a Champions Club+ experience includes all Champions Club benefits plus a Pit Pass, providing pit lane access at select times during the weekend. Quantities are limited for both enhanced membership offers.

Renewals will be available online at gpstpete.com with pricing starting at $135 for reserved 3-Day Grandstand seats. For all ticket pricing and 2025 event information and news, visit gpstpete.com or follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using #FirestoneGP.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding:

The 21st annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration that uses the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runway at Albert Whitted Airport, and borders the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 4-6, 2025), Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (July 18-20, 2025) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 8-10, 2025).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on X at @GPSTPETE and Instagram at @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.

