Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers Partners with Phillips 76 and Kole Raz for Historic Snowball Derby

PENSACOLA, Fla: (December 2, 2024): Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers proudly continues sponsorship of Kole Raz in his iconic No. 76 car for the historic Snowball Derby at Five (Fla.) Flags Speedway.

Powered by Phillips 76, Cyclum Racing star Kole Raz and his Kole Raz Racing team return to the Late Model scene, fresh off his victory in the Super Late Series at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Bullring in Las Vegas, take the wheel as Cyclum & Phillips 76 aim to leave a lasting mark on the annual prestigious motorsport event.

Celebrating over 50 years of racing tradition, the Snowball Derby is widely regarded as one of the most significant short-track events in the United States.

Known for launching the careers of motorsport icons. The Snowball Derby has featured past winners who rose to prominence in NASCAR. The event’s rich history makes it a proving ground for up-and-coming talent and is a must-watch for racing enthusiasts.

Raz and Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers carry the momentum to the Sunshine State after producing a top-10 finish together in the ARCA Menards Series West finale last month at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway with AM Racing.

‘I’m very excited to get back down to Pensacola, Florida, for the Snowball Derby,” said Raz. “Without a doubt, it is our team’s biggest race of the year. It’s an incredibly humbling experience to take our family-owned Port City Racecar to an event like this; the caliber of this field is second to none.

“We are looking forward to a long and thrilling week in Pensacola trying to go after the prestigious Tom Dawson Trophy in our No. 76 Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers Ford!’

Cyclum plans to build 400 state-of-the-art travel centers nationwide, catering to diverse fueling needs. These centers will offer traditional, transitional fuels like renewable diesel and gasoline alongside next-generation renewable and zero-carbon solutions such as hydrogen, compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicle charging.

Cyclum is poised to become an exciting new entrant in the market, delivering not only high-quality and cost-effective fueling options but also a superior fresh food and rest-stop experience for both motorists and professional drivers.

Designed for both passenger vehicles and the logistics industry, Cyclum’s travel centers aim to set a new standard for convenience and comfort on the road.

“The Snowball Derby is an incredible showcase of grit and talent,” offered Miles Palmer, Director of Marketing at Cyclum Travel Centers. “We are excited to watch Kole compete in this race and grateful to work with several partners in bringing his talent to this iconic race event.”

This year’s Snowball Derby continues to uphold that legacy and add to the excitement of Raz’s appearance with the continued support of Cyclum, Phillips 76, Capstone and Gallagher Insurance.

Fans can expect high-octane competition as top racers battle for glory on the half-mile oval at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on December 8th, 2024.

For more on Cyclum Renewables, please visit https://gocyclum.net and like their Facebook page (Cyclum Renewables LLC), and follow them on Instagram (@cyclumnextgen) and X (@cyclumnextgen).

For more on Kole Raz like him on Facebook (Kole Raz Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@koleraz) and X | Twitter (@koleraz27).

About Phillips 76 – Renewable Diesel:

76® Renewable Diesel is diesel fuel that is made from renewable sources (vegetable oils and fats) that undergo chemical processing to make renewable diesel fuel. Fully compatible with all diesel engines, drivers can seamlessly switch between conventional diesel and renewable diesel without any engine modifications.

About Capstone Engineered Solutions:

An industry leader in distributed energy technologies, including Capstone Green Energy microturbines, EV charging, solar, battery energy storage, and generators for prime power and standby, plus metering, controls and aggregation software.

About Gallagher Insurance:

An international service provider that plans, designs, and administers a full array of customized, cost-effective property/casualty insurance and risk management programs.

The company also furnishes a broad range of risk management services, including claims and information management, risk control consulting, and appraisals to help corporations and institutions reduce their cost of risk.