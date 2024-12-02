Gio Ruggiero Joins TRICON for Rookie Campaign

Massachusetts Driver Making Leap To Truck Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (December 2, 2024) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that it has signed Toyota Driver Development prospect Gio Ruggiero for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) season. The Seekonk, Mass. native will take over the reins of the No. 17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

Ruggiero makes the jump up from the ARCA Menards Series where he collected seven top-fives and nine top-10s in 10 starts on the national circuit in 2024. He also competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series East earning one victory, five top-fives and six top-10s in eight races. The 18-year-old brings a decorated short track resume as well that includes a prestigious Winchester 400 triumph and championships in the 2022 Show Me The Money Pro Late Model Series, the 2023 CRA Super Series and the 2023 Southern Super Series.

“I am super thankful to have the opportunity to run full-time with TRICON in 2025,” said Ruggiero. “I look forward to getting to work with all of the guys on the 17 team and contending for wins this season.”

“Gio has shown a lot of promise in his young career, and we are super excited to welcome him into our program,” said David Gilliland, partner, TRICON Garage. “Jumping into the Truck Series is no small feat, but Gio has proven that he adapts quickly, and we have no doubt that he will have a successful rookie season with us as he takes over the 17 truck.”

The Truck Series rookie becomes the fourth and final member of TRICON’s full-time driver lineup for 2025 joining Corey Heim, Tanner Gray and Toni Breidinger.

