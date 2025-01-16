Jimmie Johnson confirms two-race Cup schedule for 2025 season

Jimmie Johnson revealed his NASCAR Cup Series racing schedule for the 2025 season that will feature the seven-time champion from El Cajon, California, pilot his No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE entry from Legacy Motor Club (LMC), his own organization, for select events.

For the 2025 season, Johnson will attempt to qualify for this year’s 67th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, an event he has won twice (2006 & 2013), scheduled for February 16. He will then compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, an event he has won four times (2003-05, 2014), on May 25. During both events, Carvana will return to sponsor his entry.

The news comes as Johnson, who is in his third consecutive season as a co-owner of LMC, is coming off a nine-race Cup campaign during the 2024 season, which included competing in the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 and the series’ return of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Throughout his nine-race campaign, the Californian notched an average-finishing result of 30.6 and recorded a season-best 26th-place finish during the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway last November.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to competition in 2025,” Johnson said in a released statement. “These two races hold a special place in my heart, and I’ve always loved the energy and excitement that surrounds them. The DAYTONA 500 is a crown jewel of NASCAR – there’s nothing like it. Charlotte Motor Speedway is where I made my first start in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s always felt like ‘home’ to me.”

Johnson made his first three career starts in NASCAR’s premier series in the closing events of the 2001 season while driving the No. 48 Chevrolet entry for Hendrick Motorsports. Since becoming a full-time Cup competitor in 2002 before retiring from full-time competition in 2020, he established a Hall of Fame career that included winning 83 career events and seven championships, which placed him in a tie with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most Cup Series championships. Johnson is also the only competitor to win five of his titles in consecutive seasons, which he accomplished from 2006 to 2010.

After retiring from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2020 season, he spent the next two years competing in the NTT IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing before he returned to NASCAR competition on a part-time basis and in an ownership role for LMC that had been rebranded from Petty GMS Motorsports and Richard Petty Motorsports. During his inaugural season as a co-owner/driver of LMC, he competed in three Cup events, including the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. He also represented Garage 56, a NASCAR-endurance team that involved Hendrick Motorsports, during the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans as he competed alongside former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button and former Le Mans champion Mike Rockenfeller.

Amid Johnson’s two-scheduled Cup starts in 2025, a significant milestone start is on the line. Should Johnson qualify for both of his crown-jewel events, he will become the 21st competitor overall to reach 700 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

Since Johnson is entering this year’s Daytona Speedweeks without a charter for his No. 84 LMC Toyota entry, he will have to rely on either his speed during the Busch Light Pole Qualifying session on February 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET or through his result in the Daytona Duels scheduled for February 13 at 7 p.m. ET to outduel additional non-chartered entries and earn a starting spot for the Great American Race. Both sessions will air on FS1.

The 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16 with a coverage time slated to commence at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.