Burt Myers, Team AmeriVet participating in 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray

Burt Myers will be joining forces with Team AmeriVet in an attempt to compete in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Myers, a 12-time Bowman Gray track champion, a two-time NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion and a three-time SMART Modified Tour champion from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, will be piloting Team AmeriVet’s No. 50 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry for his inaugural appearance in NASCAR’s premier series. Myers’ team will be led by veteran crew chief Tony Eury Jr.

Should Myers qualify for the main event at Bowman Gray, it would also mark his second start across NASCAR’s top three national touring series (Cup, Xfinity & Truck). He made his Craftsman Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway in 2009, where he finished 19th while driving for Green Light Racing.

“I’m very excited to be a part of such a monumental event,” Myers said in a released statement. “Every short-track driver dreams of an opportunity like this. For mine to happen at my home track and to be able to continue my NASCAR family legacy means the world to me.”

Team AmeriVet debuted in NASCAR as the Money Team Racing during the 2022 season, where Kaz Grala achieved the organization’s first entrance in a Cup Series event for the 64th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. After finishing in 26th place during the 500, Grala would then compete at Circuit of the Americas and at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, the latter event in which he recorded the organization’s best on-track result of 23rd place, before IndyCar star Conor Daly drove for the organization at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Daly would return for two Cup events in 2023, including the 65th running of the Daytona 500.

This past season, the Money Racing Team rebranded to its current name, Team AmeriVet, under a new ownership and supported by AmeriVet Securities, a finance broker that is a service-disabled veteran-owned business. Ty Dillon piloted the organization’s No. 50 Chevrolet entry during the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 this past May before Xfinity Series competitor Jeb Burton piloted the entry during the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway in November.

“I couldn’t be more excited to kick off the racing season at The Clash with Burt Myers,” Rebecca Auchmoody, team owner of Team AmeriVet, said. “This event will help us grow as a team with Burt’s experience and Tony Jr. as crew chief; it will contribute towards improving team performance. It’s also an incredible opportunity for us to continue our mission of supporting veterans through our 50 Vets a Week program. Last season, we were proud to relieve $125,000 in veteran debt after the race in Phoenix, and our goal this time is to exceed that amount. Each race gives us a platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who have served, and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together at The Clash.”

With Myers’ announcement of his participation for the Clash festivities, he becomes the second short-track ace to be confirmed to attempt to qualify for the event. In mid-December, Tim Brown, Bowman Gray’s winningest competitor at 101 and another 12-time track champion from Cana, Virginia, was announced as the driver of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry for his bid to participate in the Clash.

The 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled to occur on February 2 with a broadcast starting time of 8 p.m. ET on FOX.