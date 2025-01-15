Vision Wheel returns as Sponsor of 2025 UNLTD Off-Road Racing Series

Vision Wheel kicks off the season with new onsite retail program at The Parker 400

UNLTD Off-Road Racing officials have announced the return of Vision Wheel as an official sponsor of the 2025 championship. The action-packed season kicks off with the Parker 400 in Parker, Arizona, running from January 15–19. It continues with the iconic BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 in March in Las Vegas, followed by the Reno 600 in early May in Reno, Nevada, and concludes with the California 400 in October in Barstow, California.

Vision Wheel is excited to announce the launch of its new event sales program at all UNLTD Off-Road Racing events in 2025. For the first time, racers and fans will have the opportunity to explore Vision Wheel’s full lineup of race and street wheels, purchase them on-site, and either take them home directly or have them shipped to their doorstep. This program offers a seamless way to get hands-on with the latest product offerings and bring Vision Wheel’s cutting-edge designs to your vehicle—whether it’s built for the track or the street.

“Vision Wheel has been a longstanding partner of The Mint 400 and a founding sponsor of The California 300 and The Parker 400,” said UNLTD CEO Matt Martelli. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with them and to support their new event sales program, which will allow racers and fans to purchase wheels directly at our events. Having on-site product sales is crucial—it gives people the chance to buy while they’re excited about products inspired by off-road racing.”

Founded in 1976, Vision Wheel is one of the nation’s leading providers of custom wheels for cars and trucks, and one of the first manufacturers of custom wheels and tires for ATVs, UTVs, and golf carts. Vision Wheel looks beyond the current trends and to the future in developing, manufacturing, and distributing its wheels.

Vision’s lines of street, race, off-road, and American Muscle wheels are distributed nationally and internationally through a trusted network of distributors. Vision Wheel also produces the Vision It AR app to allow users to see how their wheel of choice will look on their vehicle before purchase and installation. For more information on Vision Wheel, visit www.visionwheel.com.

The Parker 400 Off-Road Race is the first of four events on the 2025 UNLTD Off-Road Racing series calendar. As with all UNLTD Off-Road Racing events, the excitement kicks off with a Desert Clean-Up, Poker Run, and two days of pre-running, followed by a downtown experience for tech and contingency, qualifying for premier classes, and two full days of racing, including youth events for the future stars of the sport.

The Parker 400 Off-Road race take place January 15th -19th in Parker, AZ. For more information on parking Passes, Camping, and Merch – theparker400.com

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, parking passes, camping, and Merch for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.

About The Parker 400

The Parker 400, is a celebrated titan in off-road racing, known for its demanding Arizona landscape and storied tradition. Hosting over 40,000 fans and more than 300 competing teams from around the globe each January, it’s a highlight of the off-road racing calendar. This historic event, which is part of the Unlimited Off-Road Racing schedule, begins with a captivating vehicle showcase in downtown Parker, setting the stage for two days of high-octane racing over a challenging 400-mile course. The Parker 400 is more than a race; it’s a festival that embodies the off-road spirit, featuring live entertainment and fan activities. Under the guidance of the Martelli Brothers, the Parker 400 continues to honor the legacy of off-road racing, celebrating the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert and the tenacity of racers who tackle its terrain.

About Unlimited Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400 (12 years), The UTV World Championship (8 years), and The California 300 (3 years). The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the UNLTD league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.