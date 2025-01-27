Corey LaJoie Announces Multifaceted NASCAR Effort in 2025

Veteran Racer Will Run Limited NASCAR Cup Series Schedule With Rick Ware Racing;

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 27, 2025) – Veteran racer Corey LaJoie announced a multifaceted NASCAR effort in 2025 that will see the 33-year-old return to the NASCAR Cup Series and appear on Prime Video NASCAR broadcasts as an analyst.

LaJoie will drive the No. 01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing in a limited schedule, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500. The No. 01 aligns with LaJoie’s desire to create a Stacking Pennies Performance Brand, the genesis of which began four years ago with his Stacking Pennies podcast. Built on the notion that small victories over time lead to success, Stacking Pennies is now one of the most popular NASCAR podcasts.

DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change® will be the primary partners for LaJoie at Daytona, where small victories will be needed to ensure a place in the 67th Daytona 500. As an open entry, the No. 01 DuraMAX/Take 5 Oil Change Ford Mustang does not have a guaranteed starting spot. LaJoie’s Daytona 500 drive begins Feb. 12 with time trials and continues Feb. 13 with the Duel, twin 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500. If LaJoie is one of the two fastest open drivers in time trials or scores the highest finish among open drivers in his respective Duel, his place in the Great American Race will be secured.

“Rick Ware is someone who makes things happen. He’s a great guy who has been a generous friend in helping me get this vision of Stacking Pennies Performance off the ground,” LaJoie said. “He’s allowed me to put the No. 01 on his Ford Mustangs, building off the brand fans have related to, supported, and cheered for over the past several years. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited for what’s ahead, beginning at Daytona with DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change.”

“DuraMAX is thrilled to partner with Take 5 Oil Change and bring our combined passion for performance and speed to the iconic Daytona 500,” said Dan Oehler, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for RelaDyne, parent company of DuraMAX. “Having Corey LaJoie behind the wheel as both the driver of our branded car and a proud ambassador for DuraMAX strengthens our connection to the racing community. Corey’s dedication and skill truly embody the values of our brand, and we’re excited to work with him in representing our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction on and off the track.”

“At Take 5 Oil Change, we’re excited to team up with RelaDyne and Corey LaJoie and showcase our shared values of speed, reliability and excellence at the Daytona 500,” said Mo Khalid, EVP and President of Take 5 Oil Change. “Partnering with RelaDyne and Corey LaJoie is a natural fit, as this partnership represents the passion and performance we at Take 5 Oil Change strive to deliver every day. This collaboration highlights our commitment to innovation and our strengthened connection with our customers.”

LaJoie’s make-it-or-break-it, all-in approach is nothing new. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has scraped and clawed for every opportunity throughout his racing career. His resiliency in a racecar and ability to articulate what he sees from the driver’s seat have made LaJoie an industry thought leader. Prime Video, which debuts its five-race slate of NASCAR Cup Series broadcasts with the May 25 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, has tapped into LaJoie’s personality and punditry by making him an on-air analyst.

“In many ways, my driving career has been more successful than I ever could’ve dreamed, yet I lose sleep feeling I never reached my full potential behind the wheel,” LaJoie said. “The pursuit of bettering myself and others around me has never been more important than it is right now. My presence on the track will look different than it has in previous years, and it’s going to bring a new host of challenges, but my heart is set on making a lasting impact in the sport and the communities NASCAR reaches. Between Rick Ware, Prime Video, and the support of partners DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change, I’m able to follow my heart.”

About RelaDyne:

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation’s largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in North America. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 190 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders. Our core business, focused on lubrication excellence, is accomplished through offering unmatched products and services in which we improve the reliability and efficiency of our customer’s equipment for increased profitability of their business. Through an understanding of each customer’s specific needs, our team of dedicated Associates becomes a valued extension of their operations. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

About DuraMAX, Powered by RelaDyne:

DuraMAX is a line of high-quality and affordable vehicle maintenance solutions, including full synthetic, high mileage and synthetic blend motor oils, antifreeze, filters, wiper blades, and more. DuraMAX products come packed with Installer-focused retention programs, including service rebates, email marketing, and a 10-year, up to 500,000-mile engine protection warranty with every DuraMAX oil change. Discover more at www.DuraMAX.com or follow us on Facebook: DuraMAXoil, and on X: @DuraMAXoil.

About Take 5 Oil Change:

Founded in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® pioneered the stay-in-your-car oil change, transforming the industry with its fast and simple service model. What began with just a few locations has now expanded to over 1,000 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Take 5 Oil Change is known for its fast, friendly service, completing oil changes in just 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure and topping off vital fluids. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit take5franchise.com/.

About Prime Video Sports:

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NBA, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Overtime Elite and Premier Boxing Champions in the United States; the NWSL, the WNBA and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL Prime Monday Night Hockey in Canada; Premier League in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Denmark; UEFA Champions League football in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; The Championships, Wimbledon in Germany and Austria; New Zealand Cricket in India; as well as Copa do Brasil football and the NBA in Brazil; and boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise, including All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with various NFL teams, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into full-time team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with his wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).