RCR Race Preview: Bowman Gray Stadium

Let’s Clash… The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the Clash at Bowman Gray this Sunday, February 2 at the narrow quarter-mile oval inside the legendary Bowman Gray Stadium. This weekend’s event marks the 47th running of the annual non-points exhibition race, with the Winston-Salem, North Carolina track serving as just the fourth venue for the event since its inception in 1979.

Richard Childress Racing in the Clash… Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins in the Clash, six by Dale Earnhardt (1980, 1986, 1988, 1991, 1993, and 1995) and three by Kevin Harvick (2009, 2010 and 2013). In the last three Clash races – all held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, RCR has had at least one driver claim a podium finish (2022: Austin Dillon – third; 2023: A. Dillon – second, Kyle Busch – third; and 2024: K. Busch – second).

Coming Home… Headquartered in Welcome, North Carolina, Richard Childress Racing is only 14 miles away from Bowman Gray Stadium.

Did You Know? Richard Childress’s humble beginnings started at Bowman Gray Stadium, selling peanuts in the grandstands as a young boy. Childress then began his driving career with a $20.00 race car – a taxicab – competing at Bowman Gray. The now-NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner also raced at the facility in the 1971 Cup Series event and the 1972 Grand National race.

Format Loading for 2025… Although 39 drivers will attempt to make the Clash, only 23 will make it through to the 150-lap main event. Each driver has two chances to qualify for the feature.

There will be four heat races (25 laps each) consisting of 10 drivers each. The top five finishers in each heat will advance to run in the main event, filling 20 positions on the final grid.

Positions 21 and 22 will be set by the top two finishers from the last chance qualifying race (75 laps, only green flag laps count). The 23rd and final starting position is reserved for the driver who finished highest in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series points standings that did not transfer on finishing position.

Catch the Action… The Clash at Bowman Gray will be televised live Sunday, February 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 carrying the live radio broadcast.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet at Bowman Gray Stadium… Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, is among the NASCAR Cup Series drivers that will battle in the inaugural Clash at Bowman Gray. In nine previous Clash appearances, Dillon has recorded four top-five finishes and posted an average finish of 7.3.

Homecoming Race… With the Cup Series returning to Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time in his lifetime, Dillon has a new home track on the circuit. Dillon – who grew up in Welcome, North Carolina, a short 18-minute drive from the historic Winston-Salem, North Carolina facility – attended multiple races at the track during his younger years.

New Year, New Face on the Pit Box… This weekend’s event will mark Richard Boswell’s debut as crew chief for Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team. Having grown up in a racing family, Boswell has more than 15 years of professional motorsports experience as a crew chief, engineer, and driver. During his time on top of the box, Boswell has earned one Cup Series victory and nine Xfinity Series wins.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

Welcome, Winchester Ammunition… Debuting for the first time, Winchester Ammunition joins Bass Pro Shops on the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet. Winchester is the leading small caliber ammunition brand for hunting, recreational shooting, and law enforcement, and the largest supplier to the U.S. military. The legendary Winchester® brand, with its 159-year history, is founded on principles of integrity, hard work, and a strong commitment to its loyal customers. As a division of Olin Corporation, Winchester shares Olin’s purpose to deliver materials and solutions that enhance and protect lives. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Meet Dillon… On Saturday, February 1 at 2:45 p.m. ET, Dillon is scheduled to greet race fans and sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the East Lot Fan Zone, located across from Bowman Gray Stadium. On Sunday, February 2 at 4:45 p.m. ET, Dillon is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the NASCAR Experience Stage in the East Lot Fan Zone. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet and pick up new gear prior to the green flag.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts heading into the inaugural Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium?

“It’s cool for our sport to be back at Bowman Gray Stadium. I love short-track racing. The race is going to be aggressive. With 23 cars on that small of a track, you will see beating and banging. I think the race will be similar to the track at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The turns are a little wider, and we will use as much of the track as we can to make good lap times. Passing is going to be very difficult, and patience will be key. Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester team has been working hard on building the best car we can to go out and get a win in front of the home crowd.”

Bowman Gray Stadium has meant a lot to Richard Childress Racing. How special is it to have the NASCAR Cup Series come back to race there?

“It’s very special. Being from here, born and raised in the Winston-Salem area, and watching many races at the track, I’ve enjoyed the entertainment value Bowman Gray Stadium brings to the Triad area. RCR’s beginning is Bowman Gray, where my grandfather used to sell peanuts in the grandstands as a kid. It’s very special to him and our entire family.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet at Bowman Gray Stadium… Kyle Busch enters the Clash at Bowman Gray in good company of drivers who have never raced at the quarter-mile oval. Busch has won the season-opening exhibition race twice, both at Daytona International Speedway – on the oval in 2012 and again on the road course in 2021.

Exhibition Wins Not Limited to the Clash… Busch’s success in NASCAR exhibition races extends beyond the Clash. The Las Vegas, Nevada native also has a win in the 2017 NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Busch used an aggressive three-wide pass for the lead to earn his first All-Star victory. The win was the first for him in a NASCAR Cup Series car at Charlotte Motor Speedway and paid a $1 million-dollar grand prize.

Starting Out Strong… Busch has scored finishes of first, second, third and second in his last four Clash races.

Meet the Driver… Busch is scheduled to visit the RCR Merchandise Hauler at 4:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2. Immediately following, the veteran driver will join team owner Richard Childress and teammate Austin Dillon at the NASCAR Experience Stage for a question-and-answer session at 4:45 p.m. ET.

About zone… zone™, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 7 flavors, zone™ pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide extra soft comfort, longer-lasting flavor, and immediate nicotine intensity. zone™ pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last. For more information, visit zonepouches.com.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on heading to Bowman Gray Stadium for this year’s Clash?

“I don’t really know. I’ve never raced at Bowman Gray before. You see some of the highlight reels on TV of all the craziness that can happen, with people wrecking each other and whatnot. I’ve never been there to see a race. I’ve got a few friends that have raced there for years though, including Burt Myers, which is cool, so I’ll lean on some of those guys to figure out how to get around there fast. It’s a place that’s been a part of NASCAR history for many decades and it’s really cool to get a chance to race there. It’s my first time, and it’s going to be fun.”