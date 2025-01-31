Miscellaneous

Rally Driver Hiroshi Masuoka Receives the Person of Sports Merit Award in Japan

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

The First Japanese Driver to Win the Dakar Rally for Two Consecutive Years with the Mitsubishi Pajero –

TOKYO, Jan 31, 2025 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) is proud to announce that Hiroshi Masuoka, a Mitsubishi Motors rally driver, has received the person of sports merit award by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan on January 29. This prestigious award is offered to athletes, coaches, and others who have played an active role in the advancement of professional sports in Japan and have achieved exceptional results in the world of sports.

The Ministry honored Masuoka for his outstanding achievements in motorsports and his contributions to society. As a rally driver, he has achieved phenomenal success, becoming the first Japanese driver to claim two consecutive wins at the Dakar Rally, known as the world’s most grueling rally, in 2002 and 2003 with the Mitsubishi Pajero. Masuoka also leverages his expertise gained through his motorsports activities to the development of electrified vehicles, and actively contributes to the society by promoting safe driving awareness through Mitsubishi Motors’ customer events, including SUV and 4WD test drives and workshops.

In recent years, Masuoka has participated in the Asia Cross Country Rally as the team director of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart. In 2022, he led the team to an overall first-place finish in their first attempt.

Commenting on the award, Masuoka said, “Ever since I was a little boy, cars have been my passion. The moment I got my driver’s license, I practiced wholeheartedly to join the exhilarating world of motorsports. I participated in the Dakar Rally 21 times and achieved my long-held dream of winning the overall championship in 2002 and 2003. I would like to express my gratitude to my fans, Mitsubishi Motors, Ralliart and all the others who have supported me for over 40 years, from my days as a driver to my current position as team director. Using the experience gained through my rally activities, I will strive to contribute to society in areas such as environmental conservation and traffic safety.”

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) — a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan — is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification — launched the i-MiEV, the world’s first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world’s first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company’s website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/

News URL: https://www.acnnewswire.com/press-release/english/95671/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en
Twitter : https://twitter.com/mitsucars
Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd
Linkedin : https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Why Choose a Professional Car Wash Over DIY? Here’s What You Might Be Missing

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Ryan Truex rejoins Sam Hunt Racing for 2025 Xfinity opener at Daytona
02:09
Video thumbnail
Penske claims historic back to back wins in the 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona
01:21
Video thumbnail
Jett Lawrence Earns Win at Anaheim 2 Supercross
04:37
Video thumbnail
Andres Perez de Lara named full time Truck competitor for Spire Motorsports in 2025
03:14

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

NHRA SET TO STREAM COVERAGE OF 36 EVENTS FOR FREE ON NHRA.TV

Official Release -
NHRA announced today its comprehensive free coverage plan on NHRA.tv and its NHRA YouTube page for the upcoming season in the popular Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.
Read more

NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, Schedule and Format

Angie Campbell -
NASCAR heads to Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend for the 2025 season-opener Cook Out Clash exhibition race.
Read more

NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule for Greg Van Alst and Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott...

Official Release -
Greg Van Alst will begin his new NASCAR Xfinity Series tenure with Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen at Daytona.
Read more

Shady Rays Partners with NASCAR Team 23XI Racing to Deliver Superior Vision at the...

Official Release -
23XI Racing and Shady Rays announced today a multi-year partnership between the two dynamic organizations, bringing advanced optical technology to one of NASCAR's most exciting teams.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category