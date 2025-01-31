Rally Driver Hiroshi Masuoka Receives the Person of Sports Merit Award in Japan

The First Japanese Driver to Win the Dakar Rally for Two Consecutive Years with the Mitsubishi Pajero –

TOKYO, Jan 31, 2025 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) is proud to announce that Hiroshi Masuoka, a Mitsubishi Motors rally driver, has received the person of sports merit award by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan on January 29. This prestigious award is offered to athletes, coaches, and others who have played an active role in the advancement of professional sports in Japan and have achieved exceptional results in the world of sports.

The Ministry honored Masuoka for his outstanding achievements in motorsports and his contributions to society. As a rally driver, he has achieved phenomenal success, becoming the first Japanese driver to claim two consecutive wins at the Dakar Rally, known as the world’s most grueling rally, in 2002 and 2003 with the Mitsubishi Pajero. Masuoka also leverages his expertise gained through his motorsports activities to the development of electrified vehicles, and actively contributes to the society by promoting safe driving awareness through Mitsubishi Motors’ customer events, including SUV and 4WD test drives and workshops.

In recent years, Masuoka has participated in the Asia Cross Country Rally as the team director of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart. In 2022, he led the team to an overall first-place finish in their first attempt.

Commenting on the award, Masuoka said, “Ever since I was a little boy, cars have been my passion. The moment I got my driver’s license, I practiced wholeheartedly to join the exhilarating world of motorsports. I participated in the Dakar Rally 21 times and achieved my long-held dream of winning the overall championship in 2002 and 2003. I would like to express my gratitude to my fans, Mitsubishi Motors, Ralliart and all the others who have supported me for over 40 years, from my days as a driver to my current position as team director. Using the experience gained through my rally activities, I will strive to contribute to society in areas such as environmental conservation and traffic safety.”

