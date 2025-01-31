WICHITA RACEWAY PARK RETURNS TO NHRA MEMBER TRACK FAMILY IN DIVISION 4

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (Jan. 31, 2025) – NHRA officials are pleased to announce that Wichita Raceway Park (WRP) has returned to the NHRA Member Track Network in the NHRA’s South Central Division (Division 4), marking a new chapter for the facility and providing a premier drag racing experience for racers and fans in the region.

Located in Wichita Falls, Texas, Wichita Raceway Park is now under the ownership of Keith Starr. The track has worked to expand its local track programs and enhance the facility, and will look to continue that growth by partnering with NHRA.

“The NHRA brings stability and a wealth of resources to our track, which benefits not just us as owners but also the racers who call WRP home,” Starr said. “This partnership allows us to provide a structured environment with clear opportunities for racers to grow and achieve their goals. The support from the NHRA ensures that we can continue to build a bright future for drag racing in Wichita Falls.”

As one of the more than 100 NHRA Member Tracks, Wichita Raceway Park will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

WRP will give its local racers the chance to compete on a national stage, while also showcasing the track’s commitment to the grassroots racing community in the area. It also adds another standout facility to the NHRA’s growing South Central Division, giving local racers a wealth of opportunities to compete and gain access to NHRA’s extensive racing programs.

“We are excited to have Wichita Raceway Park back in our Member Track network,” NHRA South Central Division Director Jonathan Johnson said. “I have spoken to Keith several times before our conversations became more serious, and his vision and focus for WRP are exciting from our point of view. The real beauty of his track is the amount of people around him who take on roles and care about the various programs he is putting on at the racetrack.”

For more information about Wichita Raceway Park, including their event schedule for the season, visit https://wichitaracewaypark.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

