NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, Schedule and Format

NASCAR heads to Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend for the 2025 season-opener Cook Out Clash exhibition race. The 0.25-mile oval track promises to deliver intense racing as 39 drivers compete for only 23 spots in the 200-lap event.

Bowman Gray Stadium’s Modified Division will join the action Saturday afternoon with the Cook Out Madhouse Classic. The invitation-only exhibition race will feature NASCAR Hall of Fame driver, Bobby Labonte, in the No. 18 Cook Out Modified.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 1

11:15 a.m.: Modified Practice
Noon: Modified Single Car Qualifying
1:45 p.m.: Cook Out Madhouse Classic – FloRacing
125 Laps or 90 min
6:10 p.m.: Cup Series Practice/Qualifying
3 groups, 3 eight-minute sessions – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
8:30 p.m.: Cup Series (4 Heat Races/25 laps each)
8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, Feb. 2

6 p.m.: Last Chance Qualifying Race (75 Laps) FOX/ MRN/SiriusXM
8 p.m.: Cook Out Clash Race (200 Green Flag Laps) FOX/ MRN/SiriusXM

Format:

HEAT RACE STARTING LINEUP

The Clash at Bowman Gray field will be split into (3) practice groups and each group will participate in (3) sessions. Each competitor’s fastest lap time from their final practice session will determine the starting lineup for the heat races.

The fastest qualifier will be on the pole for Heat 1; second-fastest will be on the pole for Heat 2; third-fastest qualifier will be on the pole for Heat 3; fourth-fastest will be on the pole for Heat 4; etc.

HEAT RACES: Four heat races of 25 laps each with only green flag laps counted – no overtime in play. The top five from each heat race advance through to The Clash.

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIERThis event is for cars that have not already transferred to The Clash. The results will determine the starting positions in their respective heat races. The LCQ race is 75 laps with only green flag laps counted – no overtime in play. The top two finishers in the LCQ will transfer to The Clash.

THE COOK OUT CLASH FEATURE: The main event will feature 23 drivers competing for 200 laps with only green flag laps counted. There will be a timed break at the race’s halfway point. The race must end under green

LINEUP: The first 22 starting spots for The Clash are set through finishing positions in the heat races and the LCQ. The 23rd and final starting spot is reserved for the driver who finished the highest in the 2024 season driver points standings and who had not already transferred into The Clash.

PRACTICE GROUPS

Group 1Group 2Group 3
William ByronRyan BlaneyJoey Logano
Kyle LarsonChristopher BellTyler Reddick
Alex BowmanDenny HamlinChase Elliott
Daniel SuárezAustin CindricChase Briscoe
Ty GibbsShane van GisbergenBrad Keselowski
Bubba WallaceChris BuescherJosh Berry
Carson HocevarKyle BuschRoss Chastain
Riley HerbstTodd GillilandZane Smith
Noah GragsonCole CusterRicky Stenhouse Jr.
Ty DillonErik JonesAJ Allmendinger
Austin DillonJustin HaleyMichael McDowell
Ryan PreeceJohn Hunter NemechekCody Ware
Tim BrownBurt MyersGarrett Smithley
Clash Event Format

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
