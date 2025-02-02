All three RFK drivers advance to Clash main event on Sunday Night

WINSTON-SALEM (Feb. 1, 2025) – RFK Racing showed early strength at Bowman Gray Stadium, securing starting positions for all three team cars in the Clash main event. Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece will each start among the top-12 when the green flag waves Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET

6 Recap

Focused on balance, and looking for speed, the 6-team used two of Saturday night’s three practices to fine tune and dial in the 6-car. When final practice rolled around, with a strong qualifying position for the first heat race on the line, Keselowski rose to the occasion, posting the 5th fastest overall lap.

That qualifying lap scored Keselowski the outside pole for the first heat race. The tight confines of the Bowman Gray half mile proved challenging early, as Keselowski found himself forced to the outside groove. Carefully navigating the outside line Keselowski worked his way toward the bottom groove and settled in to score a second-place heat race finish. The Buildsubmarines.com Ford Mustang will roll off 5th in the 200-lap feature Sunday night.

17 Recap

Buescher led all 25 laps and won the second heat race after starting on the pole to clinch his third career appearance in the Clash finale. He held off a surging Chase Briscoe to advance to the main event for the first time under the new format, and for the first time since 2021.

After struggling with handling during practice, he laid down the second fastest lap across a four-minute qualifying session to earn the pole for the second heat race. Buescher rode the bottom of the racetrack and never surrendered the lead as he drove the Kroger/Tree Top Ford Mustang to victory lane.

The Prosper, Texas will start on the front row for Sunday night’s main event, alongside Chase Elliott, which marks the best starting position of his career in the Clash. Buescher has two starts in the annual Clash event with a best finish of ninth back in 2017.

60 Recap

Preece showcased his short-track talent early during Saturday night’s first practice session. The short-track ace from the northeast navigated the Bowman Gray quarter-mile with relative ease, posting the second fastest time during the day’s first session. Although Preece wasn’t able to match that speed in final practice, he was undeterred by starting 6th in his heat.

During a physical heat race, Preece made his way to the front using the outside groove masterfully. He not only fended off several challenges, but worked his way into the top-5 by the sixth lap, and ultimately finished 3rd. Preece and the Fastenal Ford Mustang will start 12th on Sunday night.

Up Next

The last chance qualifier (LCQ) is slated for Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with the top two finishers and the highest remaining finisher in the 2024 season points standings advancing to the Clash tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.