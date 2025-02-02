Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Report – Bowman Gray

Cook Out Clash – Bowman Gray Stadium

Winston-Salem, NC – February 1, 2025

Joey Logano, driver, No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang

7th

Austin Cindric, driver, No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang

16th

Ryan Blaney, driver, No. 12 Menards/Great Lakes Flooring Ford Mustang

17th (LCQ)

BACK ON TRACK: NASCAR Cup Series drivers hit the track for the first time in 2025 on Saturday evening as the series returned to the historic Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for the Cook Out Clash—marking the first Cup race at the quarter-mile short track since 1971. The event, previously held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the past three years, now brings the action to one of NASCAR’s most storied venues. Reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric secured spots in Sunday night’s 200-lap main event with top-five finishes in their respective heat races. Ryan Blaney came up short in his heat but remains eligible for the provisional spot as the highest-finishing driver from last year’s standings not yet in the field.

TUNE IN ON SUNDAY: Coverage of Sunday’s Last Chance Qualifier kicks off at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the Cook Out Clash main event at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the on-track excitement live on FOX, with radio coverage available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.