NASCAR Cup PR
Photo by Andrew Boyd for SpeedwayMedia.com

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR AT BOWMAN GRAY: Larson Takes Last Chance Race Win, Advances to Main Event

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

NASCAR CUP SERIES
BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM
TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT
FEBRUARY 2, 2025

 Larson Takes Last Chance Race Win, Advances to Main Event

  • After a 10th-place starting position in the Last Chance Race, Kyle Larson powered his No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet to the top of the leaderboard before the midway point of the event. The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native went on to lead a race-high 36 laps en route to victory – securing the team’s spot in the Cook Out Clash Main Event.

TEAM CHEVY MAIN EVENT LINEUP
POS. DRIVER
1st Chase Elliott
10th Shane van Gisbergen
11th William Byron
13th Kyle Busch
15th Carson Hocevar
17th Ross Chastain
18th Daniel Suarez
19th Alex Bowman
21st Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet – Last Chance Race Winner

You led the most laps in the Last Chance Race, but things started getting interesting there at the end.

“Yeah, I was hoping it was just going to stay green there on that long run, but once you get one caution, you’re going to get a bunch of them. We had that red flag and I was just pretty tight that next restart. I think there was some water on the inside of the track, so my left side didn’t have much grip either. Just didn’t do the best job there and had to restart on the second row. We just had a lot of damage after that one. I wish I would have done better on the restart before because I would have a cleaner racecar to race in the main event. But I’m happy we’re in the show here and we’ll see what this No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy can do.”

You went from 10th to the front in 30 laps. How did your team change the car from yesterday?

“Yeah, the car was way better. Thankfully my teammates were really good yesterday, so I was able to have a better balance there. Usually I feel like when we have bad Saturday’s, our Sunday’s go really, really good. So yeah, I was surprised, but also not surprised that my Chevy was a lot better there in that race. It was fun getting to the front. At the end, it felt like I did it fairly clean for around here. We had that long red flag there and then I just cycled tighter after that. There was some water left over on the bottom and I just didn’t do a good enough job on the restart, so I lost a little bit of track position. The next restart was when it all just kind of accordioned into (turn) three and there was a lot of mess, so we got a lot of damage from that. Hopefully we can get it fixed. The car was a little bit worse there that last run to the end.. just freer throughout. We’ll see. The team will get it fixed up. I’m sure everyone’s stuff will look a little bit damaged at the end of it.”

You opted to start on the inside rather than take the outside like most people did that were running second at the time. Do you think that was advantageous when the No. 21 and No. 43 were mixing it up?

“To me, I just thought it was my safest bet to not get wiped out. I thought if I took the outside front-row, there’s a better opportunity, a higher percentage of a chance, that I’m going to get wiped out.. whether I get down or someone shoves somebody into me. So I just thought my safest thing was the inside second row, and thankfully it worked out.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Tim Brown Lives Out NASCAR Dream While Josh Berry Advances to Clash

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott claims pole position for 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray
01:22
Video thumbnail
Ryan Truex rejoins Sam Hunt Racing for 2025 Xfinity opener at Daytona
02:09
Video thumbnail
Penske claims historic back to back wins in the 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona
01:21
Video thumbnail
Jett Lawrence Earns Win at Anaheim 2 Supercross
04:37

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Kyle Larson, Josh Berry and Ryan Blaney transfer to 2025 Clash

Andrew Kim -
Larson and Berry finished first and second during the Last Chance Qualifier event to automatically transfer to the Clash while Blaney was awarded the final starting spot based on the 2024 points provisional.
Read more

Tim Brown Lives Out NASCAR Dream While Josh Berry Advances to Clash

Official Release -
TIM BROWN, No. 15 Dairi-O/Jerry Hunt/Hayes Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 10th)
Read more

Berry To Start 13th In Sunday’s Last Chance Race at Bowman Gray Stadium

Official Release -
o earn a starting spot in Sunday’s Cook Out Clash at historic Bowman Gray Stadium Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team will have to finish either first or second in the 75-lap Last Chance race that will precede the 200-lap main event.
Read more

Chase Sexton Back On Top with Glendale Supercross Victory

Official Release -
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton took the overall win at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season’s first Triple Crown event with (3-3-2) Race scores inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category