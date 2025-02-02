TEAM CHEVY NASCAR AT BOWMAN GRAY: Larson Takes Last Chance Race Win, Advances to Main Event

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT

FEBRUARY 2, 2025

Larson Takes Last Chance Race Win, Advances to Main Event

After a 10th-place starting position in the Last Chance Race, Kyle Larson powered his No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet to the top of the leaderboard before the midway point of the event. The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native went on to lead a race-high 36 laps en route to victory – securing the team’s spot in the Cook Out Clash Main Event.

TEAM CHEVY MAIN EVENT LINEUP

POS. DRIVER

1st Chase Elliott

10th Shane van Gisbergen

11th William Byron

13th Kyle Busch

15th Carson Hocevar

17th Ross Chastain

18th Daniel Suarez

19th Alex Bowman

21st Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet – Last Chance Race Winner

You led the most laps in the Last Chance Race, but things started getting interesting there at the end.

“Yeah, I was hoping it was just going to stay green there on that long run, but once you get one caution, you’re going to get a bunch of them. We had that red flag and I was just pretty tight that next restart. I think there was some water on the inside of the track, so my left side didn’t have much grip either. Just didn’t do the best job there and had to restart on the second row. We just had a lot of damage after that one. I wish I would have done better on the restart before because I would have a cleaner racecar to race in the main event. But I’m happy we’re in the show here and we’ll see what this No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy can do.”

You went from 10th to the front in 30 laps. How did your team change the car from yesterday?

“Yeah, the car was way better. Thankfully my teammates were really good yesterday, so I was able to have a better balance there. Usually I feel like when we have bad Saturday’s, our Sunday’s go really, really good. So yeah, I was surprised, but also not surprised that my Chevy was a lot better there in that race. It was fun getting to the front. At the end, it felt like I did it fairly clean for around here. We had that long red flag there and then I just cycled tighter after that. There was some water left over on the bottom and I just didn’t do a good enough job on the restart, so I lost a little bit of track position. The next restart was when it all just kind of accordioned into (turn) three and there was a lot of mess, so we got a lot of damage from that. Hopefully we can get it fixed. The car was a little bit worse there that last run to the end.. just freer throughout. We’ll see. The team will get it fixed up. I’m sure everyone’s stuff will look a little bit damaged at the end of it.”

You opted to start on the inside rather than take the outside like most people did that were running second at the time. Do you think that was advantageous when the No. 21 and No. 43 were mixing it up?

“To me, I just thought it was my safest bet to not get wiped out. I thought if I took the outside front-row, there’s a better opportunity, a higher percentage of a chance, that I’m going to get wiped out.. whether I get down or someone shoves somebody into me. So I just thought my safest thing was the inside second row, and thankfully it worked out.”

