Tim Brown Lives Out NASCAR Dream While Josh Berry Advances to Clash

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Clash at Bowman Gray Last Chance Qualifier | Sunday, February 2, 2025

TIM BROWN, No. 15 Dairi-O/Jerry Hunt/Hayes Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 10th) – “Right there at the end of the race I felt like we were as good of a car as anybody out there and those guys were really holding me up. Man, that was so much fun racing with Dillon and Haley and Stenhouse and all those Cup stars. What a blessing this has been. God, thank you so much. That was fun. I’m telling you, it was freaking awesome. It was so cool.”

YOU WERE RACING WITH BURT THERE FOR A WHILE. DID YOU HAVE TIME TO THINK ABOUT THAT BEING IN CUP CARS AS OPPOSED TO MODIFIEDS? “No, I was just in the race and wanted to do our deal and race our race. I knew we were a lot better than the 50. I moved him and went on and drove away from him and then mixing it up with some of the guys, I didn’t know what was wrong, but we wound up cutting a right-rear tire down. We had a slow leak and the car just went to absolute junk. I told them when the caution came out, I was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to do something. We need to come in and see what’s wrong.’ We came in and the tire was flat, so we put a tire back on it. They wouldn’t let us put a sticker on it for some reason because we had a flat, but it didn’t matter because we got the car back where I could drive it like I was at the beginning of the race. What a blast. Hat’s off to everybody at RWR, Rick Ware, LIsa Ware, Cody and Robby Benton and Tommy Baldwin and everybody who gave me this opportunity. I can’t thank Jerry Hunt Supercenter, Dairi-O, Traffic Control Safety Services, Mobil 1, Pulliams Hot Dogs and all the Tim Brown fans and NASCAR for bringing us back to this awesome racetrack. This is just so freaking cool.”

IS THIS THE MOST JOY FILLED YOU’VE EVER BEEN AFTER NOT WINNING A RACE? “Absolutely. This right here is what I’ve wanted to do my whole entire life and I think tonight I showed everybody that even at my age I can still do it. Man, I wish my wife and kids were here so I could give them a great big old hug. It’s pretty cool.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 2nd) – “That was about like we expected. We knew it would be rough and you hate that it’s like that, but that’s what it is. This is the Madhouse. This is Bowman Gray Stadium. It’s a tight racetrack and we’re gonna run into each other. I’m just really proud of everybody on this Wood Brothers team. Motorcraft, Quick Lane, Miles Stanley. He made some great adjustments overnight and, honestly, our car was really good. I could tell early on in the race the car was really strong and I just tired to be as patient as I could, but once we got to halfway it came time to go. It got a little physical. I hate the one with Erik. I’m not really sure. I was just trying to tuck in. I got hit from behind. I don’t know the timing of it all, but I don’t know. It’s just tough racing on a short track.”