Tim Brown Lives Out NASCAR Dream While Josh Berry Advances to Clash

By Official Release
Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Clash at Bowman Gray Last Chance Qualifier | Sunday, February 2, 2025

TIM BROWN, No. 15 Dairi-O/Jerry Hunt/Hayes Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 10th) – “Right there at the end of the race I felt like we were as good of a car as anybody out there and those guys were really holding me up. Man, that was so much fun racing with Dillon and Haley and Stenhouse and all those Cup stars. What a blessing this has been. God, thank you so much. That was fun. I’m telling you, it was freaking awesome. It was so cool.”

YOU WERE RACING WITH BURT THERE FOR A WHILE. DID YOU HAVE TIME TO THINK ABOUT THAT BEING IN CUP CARS AS OPPOSED TO MODIFIEDS? “No, I was just in the race and wanted to do our deal and race our race. I knew we were a lot better than the 50. I moved him and went on and drove away from him and then mixing it up with some of the guys, I didn’t know what was wrong, but we wound up cutting a right-rear tire down. We had a slow leak and the car just went to absolute junk. I told them when the caution came out, I was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to do something. We need to come in and see what’s wrong.’ We came in and the tire was flat, so we put a tire back on it. They wouldn’t let us put a sticker on it for some reason because we had a flat, but it didn’t matter because we got the car back where I could drive it like I was at the beginning of the race. What a blast. Hat’s off to everybody at RWR, Rick Ware, LIsa Ware, Cody and Robby Benton and Tommy Baldwin and everybody who gave me this opportunity. I can’t thank Jerry Hunt Supercenter, Dairi-O, Traffic Control Safety Services, Mobil 1, Pulliams Hot Dogs and all the Tim Brown fans and NASCAR for bringing us back to this awesome racetrack. This is just so freaking cool.”

IS THIS THE MOST JOY FILLED YOU’VE EVER BEEN AFTER NOT WINNING A RACE? “Absolutely. This right here is what I’ve wanted to do my whole entire life and I think tonight I showed everybody that even at my age I can still do it. Man, I wish my wife and kids were here so I could give them a great big old hug. It’s pretty cool.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 2nd) – “That was about like we expected. We knew it would be rough and you hate that it’s like that, but that’s what it is. This is the Madhouse. This is Bowman Gray Stadium. It’s a tight racetrack and we’re gonna run into each other. I’m just really proud of everybody on this Wood Brothers team. Motorcraft, Quick Lane, Miles Stanley. He made some great adjustments overnight and, honestly, our car was really good. I could tell early on in the race the car was really strong and I just tired to be as patient as I could, but once we got to halfway it came time to go. It got a little physical. I hate the one with Erik. I’m not really sure. I was just trying to tuck in. I got hit from behind. I don’t know the timing of it all, but I don’t know. It’s just tough racing on a short track.”

Latest articles

Kyle Larson, Josh Berry and Ryan Blaney transfer to 2025 Clash

Andrew Kim -
Larson and Berry finished first and second during the Last Chance Qualifier event to automatically transfer to the Clash while Blaney was awarded the final starting spot based on the 2024 points provisional.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR AT BOWMAN GRAY: Larson Takes Last Chance Race Win, Advances to...

Official Release -
Kyle Larson powered his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet to the top of the leaderboard before the midway point of the event.
Read more

Berry To Start 13th In Sunday’s Last Chance Race at Bowman Gray Stadium

Official Release -
o earn a starting spot in Sunday’s Cook Out Clash at historic Bowman Gray Stadium Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team will have to finish either first or second in the 75-lap Last Chance race that will precede the 200-lap main event.
Read more

Chase Sexton Back On Top with Glendale Supercross Victory

Official Release -
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton took the overall win at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season’s first Triple Crown event with (3-3-2) Race scores inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

