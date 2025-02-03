Berry Races His Way Into The Cook Out Clash And Finishes 13th

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team did themselves and their car owners proud in Sunday’s Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Racing at the legendary track that is so special to the Wood Brothers, Berry put on a spirited, aggressive performance in the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier to finish second and put the No. 21 Mustang in the 200-lap Main event. Berry then started 22nd in the main and raced his way to 13th despite some damage from his hard drive to second place in the Last Chance race.

Berry said after the non-points-paying exhibition that he considered his first drive in the No. 21 Mustang a success, and an enjoyable experience on the tight quarter-mile track where the late team owner Glenn Wood counted four points-paying Cup races among his 29 overall victories there.

“It was a lot of fun,” Berry said. “I thought the guys did a really good job of making the car better and adjusting on it from practice and the heat race to give me a really good car for the feature.”

He said he was a bit disappointed he didn’t finish a bit higher.

“I felt like we definitely had more potential there,” he said. “I wish things would have gone different in the feature, but overall I’m really happy with it. Our goal was to come here and make the race, and we did that and got a decent finish. For the first time out it was a lot of fun.”

Berry’s performance in the Last Chance Qualifier was a big part of the story of that race.

After starting 13th, he initially dropped back one spot before working his way into the top 10 on Lap 21. He steadily worked his way forward and cracked the top five for the first time on Lap 59. Berry, finding success in both the inside and outside lanes, took the lead on Lap 66 as Erik Jones and Kyle Larson, Berry’s chief rivals at that point, collided and brought out the race’s seventh caution. Berry held the top spot for six laps but lost the top spot to Larson with four laps remaining. Berry held the runner-up spot to the checkered flag, and the race’s last lead change wasn’t a big factor as both the first- and second-place finishers advanced to the 200-lap main event.

After the qualifier, he told reporters at the track that he was very pleased to get the Wood Brothers car in the main event at Bowman Gray.

“This is a really special place for them,” he said. “They gave me a great opportunity, and they deserve to be in this race. They are great people and have been in the sport for 75 years, and I’m going to go out there and do my best week-in and week-out. If that means I have to knock some people around to get in the Clash I’m going to do it.”

Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers team will be back on the track in two weeks for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.”

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok and YouTube.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 100 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.