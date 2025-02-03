NASCAR Cup PR

Wood Brothers Racing, PPG Paint a New Partnership for 2025

Historic team to feature PPG sponsorship at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

STUART, Va. (February 3, 2025) – Wood Brothers Racing today announced a new partnership with PPG that will see the global leader in paints, coatings and specialty products featured as the primary partner on the No. 21 Ford Mustang driven by Josh Berry for the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PPG operates in more than 70 countries, providing innovative solutions for customers in the construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, and aftermarkets.

“It’s an honor to have the PPG livery on the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Mustang at the Brickyard as they celebrate their 75th anniversary,” said Bill Shaw, PPG global business director, strategic initiatives, Automotive Refinish. “They’re a historic team with close ties to our long-time partners at Team Penske and we can’t wait to see what Josh does behind the wheel of the PPG car.”

In addition to serving as the entitlement partner for the NASCAR Cup Series race at this historic venue, PPG is also the track’s Official Paint and Finishing Supplier. PPG’s products protect and beautify critical areas of the facility.

“PPG has a long history in motorsports, and we’re excited to become a part of that this year at one of the most special venues in all of racing,” said Jon Wood, president, Wood Brothers Racing. “PPG’s colors have been a fixture on the track for years, and we’re proud to showcase them on the No. 21 Ford Mustang at Indianapolis. It’s always fun to work with a company that shares such a passion for racing, and we’re looking forward to a great weekend together.”

The partnership comes as Berry, a native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, embarks on his first season behind the wheel of the famed No. 21 car and second full-time season in the Cup Series where he aims to score his first premier series win with the Wood Brothers.

“I’m looking forward to driving the No. 21 PPG Ford Mustang at ‘The Brickyard’ in July,” said Berry. “PPG’s commitment to motorsports is evident, and I’m proud to be a part of it for one of our sports crown jewel events.”

The livery for the No. 21 PPG Ford Mustang will be revealed at a later date but will coincide with fellow PPG-sponsored driver Josef Newgarden’s distinctive blue-and-white scheme.

The 2025 Cup Series season officially kicks off with the 67th running of the prestigious DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 16.

About PPG
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing
Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 100 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.

