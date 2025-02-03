Coleman, Telitz, and Hanafin Join Dragon Racing for 2025 Asian Le Mans Effort

DENVER, CO., (February 3, 2025) – The 2025 sports car racing season is in full swing, and Todd Coleman Racing is proud to announce that Todd Coleman, Aaron Telitz, and Lorcan Hanafin will join Dragon Racing to compete in the final four rounds of the Asian Le Mans Series championship. Piloting the No. 08 Ferrari 296 GT3, the trio will take on four endurance races in the Middle East across two weekends, February 8-9 and February 15-16, aiming to make a strong impact in the competitive GT field.

“We look forward to welcoming Todd, Aaron, and Lorcan to the 08 car for the UAE rounds of the Asian Le Mans Series,” said Brad Fincham, CEO and Team Principal of Dragon Racing. “All three drivers make a very competitive lineup, and we hope to reward them with strong results across the four races.”

Coleman and Telitz return to endurance racing with unfinished business in the UAE. The duo previously competed in the 2024 Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi, where they delivered an impressive performance, crossing the finish line in first place. However, a post-race penalty for a pit lane infraction—occurring hours before the race’s conclusion—dropped them to second place. Now, with a fresh opportunity, they are determined to reclaim the top step of the podium.

The Asian Le Mans Series is renowned for its highly competitive grid, and the GT class in which the No. 08 Ferrari will compete already features 25 teams.

The Dubai Autodrome will host the first two races, taking place on February 8-9, followed by a move to Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for the final two rounds on February 15-16. Each event will feature intense, four-hour endurance battles that will test the skill and strategy of all competitors.

Fans around the world can catch all the action live and free on the Asian Le Mans Series YouTube channel. Full session schedules and results can be found at asianlemansseries.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Todd Coleman

I am excited to partner with Dragon Racing and this incredible driver line-up for the Middle East rounds of the Asian Le Mans series. We are committed to fast-tracking my GT3 development program for 2025, with much more to come.

Aaron Telitz

I’m really looking forward to going racing with Todd and Lorcan in the Dragon Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 car. It’ll be my first time racing in Asian Le Mans Series and first time racing in Dubai. We are looking forward to a fun couple of weekends in the Middle East and chasing some trophies!

Lorcan Hanafin

I’m really excited to join Todd, Aaron, and Dragon Racing for the two UAE rounds of the Asian Le Mans series. With a strong lineup and a fast Ferrari, we’re aiming for race wins and podium finishes. Let’s go racing!

About Todd Coleman Racing

Todd Coleman Racing was founded in 2022, the passion product from entrepreneur Todd Coleman. He began his racing career in 2020, racing at an entry-level before working his way up to the professional ranks. He continued to learn the ropes of the business of motorsport, partnering with championship-winning sports car teams and professional coach/drivers. He founded Todd Coleman Racing as the next step in racing toward his dream; to create his own championship-winning race team.

About Dragon Racing

Dragon Racing is the premier Automotive and Motorsport company in the Middle East, and as an Official Technical Partner for Ferrari Middle East are best positioned to offer a competitive car for this race-winning trio of drivers. Supported by Al Tayer Motors Ferrari there will be partner activations across the events and we look forward to welcoming our fans and guests to support the 08 and 88 Ferrari 296 GT3 race cars.