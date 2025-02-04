Other Series PR

Dome Motorsport For the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) Joins SRO Pirelli GT4 America for 2025

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

New Mercedes-AMG GT4 Team Formed for SRO Pirelli GT4 America Competition

DENVER, Colorado (February 4, 2025) – Dome Motorsport announced today its 2025 debut in the SRO Pirelli GT4 America series with the newly formed team debuting at least one Mercedes-AMG GT4 for the opening round at Sonoma Raceway on March 28 – 30. Team Principal Eddie Killeen has founded Dome Motorsport to achieve his goal of competing among the deep talent in the SRO Series paddock.

Looking forward to the competition and racing environment that SRO Pirelli GT4 America provides, Killeen has built his racing resume competing mostly in Canada, with experience in Porsche GT3 Cup Canada, TCR in the Sports Car Championship Canada and most recently, GT4 in a limited number of events in the IMSA VP Challenge series in 2024.

“I’ve wanted to assemble a group of people who could facilitate my goals as a driver and team principal, and also create awareness toward a wonderful charitable organization that is dear to me, the Junaid Family Foundation,” Killeen said.

Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) seeks to create lasting change in four program areas: Healthcare and Development; Education and Society; Equity and Diversity; and Civic Engagement. Giving across all four program areas is focused on changing communities for the better with the aim of forever. JFF believes in the power sporting events bring to a community.

“Sports and competition are a universal language that builds camaraderie, breaks gender stereotypes and promotes inclusivity,” Ansir Junaid, Chairman of JFF, said. “More importantly, sports creates the means to health and well being, and we believe that this is critical to social welfare.”

Managing the Dome Motorsport operation will be experienced motorsports management and technical professional Kelly Brown.

“Our primary focus for the upcoming season is to develop a strong program comprised of experienced individuals with the like mind of having fun and achieving success, and Kelly is at the center of this effort as we establish a platform where race car drivers can achieve their motorsport objectives.” Killeen said.

Brown’s career has been vast as both a Team Manager and Car Chief for numerous race winning programs across IMSA, SRO and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

“I’m honored that Eddie has entrusted me in helping to build this program and develop a top-notch environment to help him and others develop,” Brown said. “The team is locked in and we look forward to showcasing our experience in a great series like SRO Pirelli GT4 America.”

Dome Motorsport for JFF will field a Mercedes AMG GT4 in the Pro-Am category and has a second AMG GT4 available for SRO competition. The team expects to announce its driver lineup in the coming days.

The team email contact for additional information and possible competition opportunities with Dome Motorsport is domemotorsport37@gmail.com.

About The Junaid Family Foundation: Founded in 2021, the Junaid Family Foundation supports programs that define brighter futures for vulnerable populations. JFF strives to make a difference by supporting programming that falls into one or more of the following categories: healthcare and development, education and society, equity and diversity, and civic engagement, specifically funding programs supported by a clear need, an evidence-based solution, and program measurement that drives sustainable change. The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF’s work through its website and LinkedIn.

