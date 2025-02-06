Visit Lauderdale Joins Meyer Shank Racing as Official Tourism Partner

Pataskala, Ohio (6 February 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is excited to welcome Visit Lauderdale as the team’s Official Tourism Partner ahead of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, kicking off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2nd.

Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale (Broward County), promotes the region’s diverse offerings, including its pristine beaches, cultural landmarks, and world-class dining. With a commitment to inclusivity and hospitality, Visit Lauderdale inspires travelers from around the globe to experience the destination’s 31 vibrant communities and year-round sunshine.

Through this collaboration, MSR and Visit Lauderdale will connect IndyCar’s passionate audience with South Florida’s dynamic appeal, encouraging travelers and “Everyone Under the Sun™” to visit Greater Fort Lauderdale.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Visit Lauderdale to the MSR family of partners,” said MSR Co-owner, Mike Shank. “I believe IndyCar, its fans and the various locations we race will be a perfect place to showcase Visit Lauderdale and drive awareness to the beautiful location it advocates for. As a person who has always loved the water and vibrant city of Fort Lauderdale, I’m personally excited to represent this brand on track and on the road with our beautiful beach themed team trailers.”

The partnership with Visit Lauderdale aligns with MSR’s values of excellence, teamwork, and creating unforgettable moments for fans and partners alike. Both organizations share a passion for showcasing the best of what they represent—MSR through its on-track achievements and Visit Lauderdale through its vibrant, welcoming destination.

“Through this innovative collaboration between Visit Lauderdale and Meyer Shank Racing, we’re not just showcasing Greater Fort Lauderdale, we’re accelerating the experience,” said Visit Lauderdale President and CEO Stacy Ritter. “By merging speed, passion, and tourism, we’re connecting our tropical paradise with IndyCar fans in an unmatched setting.”

As part of the partnership, Visit Lauderdale branding will be displayed on MSR’s No. 60 and No. 66 Honda Indy cars, as well as team gear, throughout the 2025 season. Fans can also look forward to special activations and events celebrating the collaboration between Visit Lauderdale and Meyer Shank Racing.

The 2025 IndyCar season kicks off on March 2nd with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Coverage will air live on FOX, with additional updates available through Meyer Shank Racing’s social media channels and website.

About Visit Lauderdale

Visit Lauderdale is the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale and serves as the tourism department for Broward County, Florida. Visit Lauderdale promotes the area’s 31 municipalities to a global audience of leisure and business travelers as the ideal place for Everyone Under the Sun in recognition of the area’s diverse and welcoming vibe, and books conventions into the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center and area hotels and resorts. Find more information at visitlauderdale.com and follow @VisitLauderdale on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.