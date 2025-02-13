Featured HeadlineNTT Indy

Partnership with GridRival To BringUltimate Fantasy Sports Experience to Fans

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025) – INDYCAR announced Feb. 13 a new partnership with GridRival, the premier fantasy sports platform dedicated exclusively to motorsports enthusiasts.

As part of this collaboration, INDYCAR and GridRival will introduce the all-new INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge driven by Firestone for the 2025 season beginning with the season-opening race, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on Sunday, March 2 (noon ET, FOX, FOX Deportes, INDYCAR Radio Network). This exciting initiative will offer fans a modern, mobile-first fantasy racing experience, specifically tailored to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Fans can experience the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge driven by Firestone like never before through GridRival’s immersive fantasy sports platform by downloading the GridRival App for free in the App Store or on Google Play.

“With INDYCAR experiencing exciting growth and expanded visibility with FOX Sports starting this year, we knew we needed a fantasy sports partner that could match the enthusiasm and passion of our fans,” said Mackenzie Williams, INDYCAR senior director of marketing. “With GridRival’s expertise in motorsports gaming and their ability to create deeply engaging fantasy experiences, the decision to collaborate was easy. Their platform offers an unmatched combination of social functionality, game mechanics and excitement, making it the perfect fit for our fans.”

GridRival has distinguished itself in the industry as the only motorsports fantasy platform offering both Season-Long Fantasy Leagues and Daily Fantasy Contests, where players can win real money. This unique combination of long-term strategy and daily challenges provides an experience that caters to every type of INDYCAR fan, from seasoned racing strategists to casual weekend enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to partner with INDYCAR, a sport with such a passionate and engaged fan base,” said Ross Fruin, CEO of GridRival. “Our goal has always been to provide motorsport fans with an experience as thrilling as the races themselves. With our in-depth, social-first, season-long game mechanics and real-money contests, we’re confident this partnership will bring a new level of excitement to INDYCAR fans everywhere.”

For more information on the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge driven by Firestone, visit INDYCAR.com/fantasy.

