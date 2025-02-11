XFINITY Series PR

NICK LEITZ PARTNERS WITH DEXERDRY AT DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

MOORESVILLE, NC, February 11, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Nick Leitz today announced he is partnering with Dexerdry for the BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on July 19.

“The Dexerdry team is extremely excited to be one of the corporate sponsors for the 07 car in the Xfinity series for 2025. Super stoked for July 19 at The Monster Mile in Dover!” said John Ardolina, president and CEO of Dexerdry.

Dexerdry is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of thermoplastic inserts for weatherproofing deck surfaces. Dexerdry uses a patented above-joist weather diverting system for decks, porches and balconies that prevents water and debris from falling through the seams of deck boards providing more outdoor living experiences. Dexerdry provides virtual dry space under any outside deck and is easy to install and maintain. It is an economical solution that provides more usable outdoor living space.

“I’m thrilled to bring Dexerdry into NASCAR,” said Leitz. “Dexerdry has a really innovative product, and I know NASCAR fans are going to love it.”

The BetRivers 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 20th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts on Saturday, July 19 at 11:05 a.m. followed immediately by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

For more information on Nick Leitz, visit https://www.nickleitzracing.com/ or X (https://twitter.com/NickLeitz_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nickleitz/). 

For more about Dexerdry, visit https://dexerdry.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/dexerdry/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dexerdry/) or YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Fz0TEKbLpQZefnYQNCxmg).

