Haas Factory Team Advance | Daytona 500

Daytona 500 Event Info:
Date: Sunday, Feb. 16
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Daytona Beach, Florida
Format: 200 Laps, Stages: 65-65-70
TV: FOX
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Wednesday: 10:05 a.m. ET, Practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Wednesday: 8:15 p.m. ET, D500 Qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Thursday: 7 p.m. ET, Duels (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Friday: 5:35 p.m. ET, Practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 3:05 p.m. ET, Practice (FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Daytona 500 (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • The 2025 NASCAR season officially kicks off this week at ‘The World Center of Racing’ for the 67th running of ‘The Great American Race.’
  • Coverage from Daytona kicks off Wednesday with practice and single-car qualifying to determine the front row for the Daytona 500. The Duels Thursday night will determine the remaining starting lineup for Sunday’s 500-mile race.

41 Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: HaasTooling.com

Custer at Daytona International Speedway
Starts: 6
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Custer will make his 7th start at Daytona International Speedway, and has started inside the top-20 in three of those races.
  • This will be his fourth career start in the Daytona 500, where he has a best finish of 11th back in 2021.

