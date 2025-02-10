Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Daytona 500 Competition Notes

Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Event: Race 2 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 2:30 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith will make his third Daytona 500 attempt this weekend. It will be his second attempt at the “Great American Race” with Front Row Motorsports. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Smith has a career best finish of 13th at the Daytona International Speedway, finishing 13th in three events at the track.

Smith has seen Victory Lane at the Daytona International Speedway twice, capturing the checkered flag in 2022 and 2023 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at the superspeedway.

Speedy Cash will return as the primary partner of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. This will be Speedy Cash’s first Daytona 500 as the primary partner. “The Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (CCF) is ecstatic to be back with Zane and Front Row Motorsports (FRM), said Bill Baker, President, CCF. “We are proud of this partnership and believe Zane along with the other FRM drivers represent our brands with class. Our thousands of teammates and customers are excited to ride along for what we hope is a safe and successful race season!”. For more information about Speedy Cash, visit www.speedycash.com.

“It doesn’t get bigger than the Daytona 500, and historically FRM shows up to these superspeedways with a lot of speed,” said Smith. “Having a couple of Daytona wins with FRM in the Truck Series is a confidence booster also, so I’m excited to see what we can do this week.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Keiston France

Hometown: Amelia, Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Kapil Fletcher

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 800 stores nationwide and online.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.