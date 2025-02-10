Truck Series Champion Ty Majeski Already Looking Ahead to New Hampshire Challenge

As NASCAR kicks off 2025 season this weekend, driver eyes playoff weekend at “The Magic Mile” as key part of championship pursuit.

LOUDON, N.H. – Technology has made the world smaller in many aspects of life. Motorsports is no different. Simulators and video games with intricate track details can bring circuits that were once foreign to competitors immediately to their training sites and game rooms. It’s how many drivers learn about new schedule stops during their seasons and prepare to meet the challenges ahead during a grueling campaign.

As the defending NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) champion, Ty Majeski is already using that formula as he looks ahead to this year’s NCTS race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) on Saturday, Sept. 20, part of a spectacular three days of racing at “The Magic Mile” from Sept. 19-21.

“I’m just watching a lot of video, working in the Ford simulator, I’ll lean on some iRacing as well,” said Majeski, who will make his NHMS debut this fall. “I have a lot of laps there, just virtually, so hopefully all that pays dividends when we unload there.”

Majeski, driving the No. 98 Ford for ThorSport Racing, is kicking off the 2025 season along with all of NASCAR’s top stars at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. By the time NASCAR rolls up to New England in September, the 30-year-old Wisconsin native hopes to be in prime position to defend his NCTS title.

“That’s been a part of the country that I’ve never really raced at,” Majeski said. “Actually, a big supporter of mine for many years, iRacing.com, is out of that area, so it’ll be cool to get up there and get in their neck of the woods a little bit.”

“I’m excited to go to New Hampshire. It’s a lot like my NASCAR home track in Milwaukee, a flat mile, so excited to get up there.”

This fall, the flat 1.058-mile oval at NHMS is hosting its first Truck Series race since 2017 and its 21st Truck Series event overall. Stars such as Kyle Busch (three wins), NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday (three wins), Christopher Bell, William Byron, Cole Custer and Austin Dillon have all won NCTS events at “The Magic Mile.”

The NCTS race is the first of three big races on the oval in September, along with the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 21 and the Mohegan Sun 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Saturday, Sept. 20.

“It’s been eight years since the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has raced at ‘The Magic Mile,’” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “They’re not going to be familiar with the speedway, and I think practice and qualifying will play big roles as to how they set those trucks up for that race. This is a cutoff race into the next round, you’re going to see a lot of beating and banging, and I think race fans are in for an absolute treat.”

NHMS’s Truck Series race is a critical stop in the NCTS playoffs, as the field of championship contenders will be reduced from 10 to eight after the event.

For Majeski, who won three NCTS races last year, including the season finale at Phoenix Raceway to clinch the title, having a strong New Hampshire run is crucial to his chances at a repeat championship run.

“It’s a huge race for us,” said Majeski, who has won Truck Series races in three straight seasons and has six career Truck Series wins overall. “The good news is we’re going to have open practice I assume, so we’ll be able to get there and get the truck dialed in and be able to make changes that we wouldn’t normally make, so that’ll help a lot.”

“I think it’s one of the last racetracks on the NASCAR schedule that I haven’t been to, so I’m excited to do it.”

While a simulator can’t precisely match the speed and thrills that go into battling for a NHMS checkered flag, Majeski says he’ll be as prepared as possible as he aims to grab his first victory in New England.

“I’m just excited to get up there,” Majeski said. “The racetrack’s going to be neat, and it promotes great racing. We’ve seen a ton of good races there over the years watching on TV, so I’m excited to experience it for myself. Hopefully the track is wicked fast and has a lot of grip.”

