Epic Lineup Announcedfor 2025 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Headliner Illenium Joined by Sammy Virji, Two Friends, Kayzo, Oliver Heldens May 25 at IMS; Tickets on Sale Now

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025) – Dance producer Illenium will headline an all-star lineup of global electronic music artists at the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit on Sunday, May 25 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sammy Virji, Two Friends, Kayzo and Oliver Heldens also will perform at the Race Day concert during the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Performances begin early in the morning on the stage located in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval, with specific set times to be announced.

“The Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit continues to attract some of the world’s top talent in dance music, and it is one of the best events of the year for fans who attend,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “More than 20,000 people find their Indianapolis 500 Race Day experience in the infield where the sound of the 33 racing INDYCAR SERIES cars provide the backdrop for friends, music and dancing from an unforgettable location – the Snake Pit.”

General admission and VIP wristbands for the Snake Pit are on sale for $55 and $160, respectively, at www.ims.com. VIP amenities will include access to a raised viewing platform located beside the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Ticket holders should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert.

Packages that include Race Day general admission tickets and Snake Pit wristbands are available. A package featuring general admission to the Indianapolis 500 and Snake Pit is $105, while a Race Day general admission and Snake Pit VIP package is $210.

Snake Pit concertgoers are encouraged to buy tickets now, as prices will increase as May approaches and limited quantities of admission wristbands are available.

Nick Miller’s 10-year run as dance producer Illenium has been nothing short of astounding. From humble bass beginnings to chart-topping crossover success and more than 10 billion global streams, the Illenium sound has been honed into an adrenaline-rush style that fits heartfelt ballads, growling drops, emotional acoustic moments and ecstatic explosions alike.

From his 2016 debut LP “Ashes” to the Grammy-nominated “Fallen Embers” and the release of his fifth album “Illenium,” his carefully curated performances have wowed crowds around the world and perfected the limitless sound that starts in his Denver studio. The “Illenium” tracks are sweeping, impactful, dynamic and never dull, with collaborations including his teenage heroes Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and more.

Sammy Virji is driving the evolution of UKG, as the genre takes the world by storm – again. The London producer/DJ, nominated for Best Producer at DJ Mag’s Best Of British Awards in 2023, is an in-demand dance music maker, whether that’s for screw-face belters like “Shella Verse” featuring Grammy-nominated Flowdan, synth-heavy bass house singles like “Summertime Blues” with Chris Lake and Nathan Nicholson or his breakout track “If U Need It.” He’s crafted an ever-growing discography and unmissable live show, which has propelled him to the forefront of the dance music space.

Two Friends is the musical creation of longtime companions Matt Halper and Eli Sones. Two Friends are pioneering an artistic identity that is simultaneously relatable as it drives fans to the dance floor. On a mission to curate a culture around the Two Friends project, they boast authentic, inclusive and nostalgic vibes.

Masters of the remix, Two Friends exploded into the global dance music landscape with their viral remixes of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” Blink 182’s “I Miss You” and their award-winning Big Bootie Mix series. These mixes have become a staple in the duo’s musical outputs. Amassing millions of streams across YouTube and SoundCloud per installment, the Big Bootie Mix series has become the soundtrack to many a good night out across 10 years of regular releases.

As one of the decade’s fastest rising electronic artists, Kayzo is a pioneer of the dance/rock crossover scene, with hard-hitting songs, rebellious live performances and die-hard global fans. After winning Insomniac’s Discovery Project in 2012, Kayzo’s rework of Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” broke barriers between mainstream electronic and heavy metal.

Kayzo’s album “New Breed” showcases his talent of intertwining a rock and electronic feel. With a collection of features from POORSTACY, Kamiyada+, GHØSTKID, Siiickbrain, DE’WAYNE conner and more, he seamlessly blends the two genres bringing a feel of nostalgia all while creating something new. From bands in the studio to flames on stage, Kayzo’s continuous growth serves as a modern interpretation of heavy metal’s parallel with dubstep’s electrifying bass.

Oliver Heldens has successfully parlayed his career in mainstream dance music into a much-lauded alter-ego in the techno world as HI-LO, gaining widespread acceptance from the underground scene. The name HI-LO is synonymous with cutting-edge, quality, hard-hitting innovative techno, and his tracks “Zeus” and “Kronos” are some of the most played techno tracks.

Combining a big room sensibility with a dark, underground, raw edge, HI-LO has become a trusted tastemaker, with his tracks receiving massive support from luminaries of the scene. HI-LO launched HILOMATIK, a new label showcasing his productions alongside music from hot new talents and techno heroes, which continues to carry significant momentum with recent releases.

Tickets for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25 and the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 10 are available at www.ims.com.