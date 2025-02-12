ROUSH YATES ENGINES GETS READY TO KICK OFF THE 2025 SEASON AT DAYTONA

It’s time to fire up the engines and kick off another exciting season of racing! The 2025 NASCAR season is here, and all eyes are on Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16th. Cited as one of Nielsen’s top-10 “can’t miss” American sporting events along with the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals and the Olympics, the Daytona 500 is an iconic and distinctly different race that brings together millions of fans from all over the globe.

The 2025 NASCAR schedule is set to explore both new and familiar territories, highlighted by the Cup Series’ return to Mexico City at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on June 15th, marking the first international points race since 1958. For the first time in over a decade, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is making its highly anticipated return to Rockingham Speedway, bringing back the thrill of high-speed competition to one of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks. Known for its rich history and unique one-mile oval racing surface, “The Rock” has long been a favorite among drivers and fans alike.

Among the exciting changes this year, the schedule introduces a five-race streaming-only package on Prime Video, while TNT Sports makes its return to NASCAR coverage. FOX Sports and NBC Sports will continue to carry the majority of NASCAR Cup Series races with 14 events each. The FOX Sports portion of the Cup Series schedule kicks off the season while the NBC Sports’ coverage of the Cup Series will encompass the final 14 events of the season, including the Playoffs and Championship race. Both networks will feature a mix of broadcast and cable events, with five Cup events airing on FOX and four on NBC annually. The remaining events will air on FS1 and USA Network, respectively. In addition, the CW will provide network coverage for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

This season, the Cup Series will see its inaugural in-season tournament — a new five-race, 32-driver contest with $1 million up for grabs. The tournament begins on June 28th at Atlanta Motor Speedway and concludes on July 27th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Brickyard 400, with stops at the Chicago Street Course, Sonoma Raceway and Dover Motor Speedway. Drivers will compete head-to-head throughout the tournament, with the field narrowing from 32 to 16, then eight, four, and finally two drivers battling for the grand prize.

At Roush Yates Engines, we’ve spent the off-season maximizing power, performance, and reliability. The competition will be fierce, but we’re ready to take on the challenge and chase another Championship!

The green flag is about to drop, and we want YOU to be part of the excitement. We invite you to tune in as the green flag drops at Daytona on Saturday, February 15th for the Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 300 and on Sunday, February 16th for the Cup Series’ Daytona 500. Let’s make this season one to remember!

