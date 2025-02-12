Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Daytona 500 Media Day Quotes – Riley Herbst – 02.12.25

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Riley Herbst

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 12, 2025) – 23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst was made available to the media on Wednesday prior to the Daytona 500.

RILEY HERBST, No. 35 Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Do you have expectations going into 2025?

“Yeah, I have expectations. We have worked really hard on them with the leadership team at Airspeed and the competition side as well. A lot of it is going to stay in house to be honest with you, but just from a macro level, it is about improving each week, understanding my team and my race car each week and when Phoenix and the checkered flag flies, just be a way better race car driver than I am right now. Just try to take the same steps, hopefully a little quicker, that I did in the Xfinity car.”

How important was it to bring Davin with you?

“It was important, but I guess I haven’t portrayed it correctly. It wasn’t like – I’m coming and Davin (Restivo, crew chief) is coming too. Davin was on Dave Rogers’ (senior director, competition, 23XI) radar just like Charles Denike, so we were having individual interviews at the same time. We both knew that we were talking to the team, but it was cool that they thought the same thing that I thought about Davin – that he is a race winner. He is extremely intelligent, and he is really good with race cars, and I think he brings a lot to Airspeed, 23XI and myself.”

Does 23XI’s upward momentum give you some confidence?

“I probably have more confidence than I’m supposed to have at this point. I’m literally on the best race team in the garage. I have the two best owners, who are so involved. Just sitting on the couch last year, I never thought about how involved Denny (Hamlin) and Michael (Jordan) can be – but walking to Airspeed – and everyone says that to me. They are like 23XI has overachieved. If you walk into Airspeed, they work so hard at their craft and what they do – them going to the final four last year is nothing short of hard work and really good race car drivers, really good engineers, really good crew chiefs, really good everything in that building. It has been phenomenal to join this team and I’m very excited for the future.”

Does that add pressure?

“I’m feeling gratitude. I’m so grateful to be in this opportunity. I get to drive a race car for 23XI Racing at the highest level. I used to dream about being in the Cup Series – the opportunity I have is immense, right in front of me and gratitude doesn’t even describe what I’m feeling. I’m going to take it, I’m going to have fun. I’m going to work as hard as I possibly can, and we are going to go, and we are going to achieve at a high level and hopefully we can do it soon.”

Would you say that this is the best opportunity that you’ve had in your career?

“Well this is the only opportunity I’ve had full time in the Cup Series, but to your point, this organization with this manufacturer, they just work hand-in-hand very cohesively, they truly just want the best for all of their drivers. Like I said, I’m very grateful to be in this opportunity, with this team and manufacturer and to have the ability to go to the race track and know that you have a fast race car underneath you are a really good feeling.”

What is it like to come back to Toyota?

“It is like I went off to college and I’m back home. It is cool. Everyone over there is amazing. I had a really good time at Stewart-Haas Racing. I went off to learn about myself and be able to become a better race car driver, and I’m grateful that I did. I’m grateful for everything over the last four years, but I’m glad to be back with Toyota and 23XI.”

What was the biggest thing you learned?

“The biggest thing I learned was how to run these NASCAR races properly. I know that is kind of a wordy answer, but it is just about taking a step back. There has been immense people that have helped me. One is them is Kevin Harvick. He really set me down helped me understand the process of running a race, from the green flag to the checkered flag and I feel like that is the biggest thing over four years is just the ability to run the whole race and race flow.”

This was always the dream for you. Has the reality exceeded what you thought it would?

“Yeah, it absolutely has succeeded. Every single time I walk into Airspeed, I kind of have to take a step back and just realize where I am – the top level of motorsport in America, with what I think is the best team in NASCAR. Grateful doesn’t even to explain how I’m feeling, and I’m just looking forward to it.”

How does having previous success on superspeedways in your limited Cup starts help you going into Sunday?

“It is a different team, different manufacturer, but I’m confident. I know that I can do this. I believe in my talents. I believe in my capabilities, and now I’m at a team that believes in my capabilities as well, and we are looking forward to good things this year, and we know there will be a learning curve, but it is going to be fun. This weekend is going to be fun. This is my first year, rookie year Daytona 500, so this is good stuff.”

Has there been anything since joining 23XI that has surprised you?

“The only thing that has surprised me, I would say, is just the information. How many tools are at Airspeed’s fingertips for us drivers and crew chiefs and everything for us to use at our disposal. The manufacturer side with Toyota – their sim opportunities and what they do for us drivers as well to prepare for us is awesome.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.