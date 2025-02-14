NASCAR Moves Up Start of DAYTONA 500

Start of 67th running of The Great American Race moved up one hour to 1:30 p.m. ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2025) – Due to potential weather forecasted for the Daytona Beach area late Sunday, NASCAR today announced the DAYTONA 500 will move up one hour from its originally scheduled time to now begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Gates and hospitality will now open at 9 a.m. ET, and the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone will open at 8:30 a.m. ET. Parking lots will open at 6 a.m. ET.

Due to increased security measures, Daytona International Speedway encourages all attendees to arrive early for the event. Please be aware that traffic may be unpredictable, so allow extra time for potential delays. Additionally, expect longer lines at the entry gates because of enhanced screening processes.

Fans in attendance will still get to enjoy the pre-race performance by Pitbull and the pageantry of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performing the flyover at the conclusion of the National Anthem.

Fans can find additional schedule details for pre-race festivities in the fan guide at daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

The original broadcast networks remain unchanged. The DAYTONA 500 will be live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.