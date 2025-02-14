Suburban Propane and NASCAR Unveil Propane-Powered Track Dryer at the DAYTONA 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2025) – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today joined forces with NASCAR to unveil a propane-powered track dryer at the iconic DAYTONA 500. This innovative solution will complement NASCAR’s current track drying efforts and help get race cars back on the track as quickly as possible.

The utilization of propane in this dryer is more fuel efficient than diesel or gasoline, and results in less overall pollutants. This aligns with NASCAR’s work towards optimizing its operations and building a healthier race track environment.

“The partnership between NASCAR and Suburban Propane will enhance the fan experience by providing reliable, convenient propane services at our tracks,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR Executive Vice President, Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer. “Whether it’s fueling the campgrounds or helping get race cars back on the track, Suburban Propane helps ensure NASCAR fans stay powered up through the race weekend.”

Suburban Propane’s role extends beyond the track dryer. As the Official Propane of NASCAR, the company powers concession stands, ensuring fans enjoy their favorite foods and beverages with seamless, reliable, and cleaner energy. Additionally, Suburban Propane supports the energy needs of campgrounds, providing NASCAR’s dedicated fan base with the propane they need to cook, heat, and celebrate race weekend in comfort.

“Our partnership with NASCAR is a natural fit,” says Nandini Sankara, Vice President, Marketing & Brand Strategy, and Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. “Propane is a quiet, yet dependable contributor to race day, providing consistent, versatile, and clean energy solutions that touch nearly every aspect of the event. From drying the track to fueling the fan experience, we’re proud to power the passion that makes the NASCAR experience a truly extraordinary event.”

The DAYTONA 500 serves as the perfect stage to showcase this innovation. As the season opener and the biggest event in motorsports, the race brings together millions of fans to celebrate the speed, skill, and strategy that define the sport.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (“Suburban Propane”) is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas (“RNG”), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 state.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane’s almost 100-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane’s commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane’s national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About NASCAR:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.