Truck Series
Luke Fenhaus secures multi-race Truck campaign with ThorSport Racing in 2025

By Andrew Kim
ThorSport Racing announced that Luke Fenhaus will be returning to compete in multiple NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events behind the wheel of the organization’s No. 66 Ford F-150 entry in 2025.

Fenhaus’ part-time Truck campaign will commence this upcoming weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway and he will be receiving support from crew chief Doug George.

The announcement comes as Fenhaus, the 2022 CARS Pro Late Model Tour champion from Wausau, Wisconsin, made his first three Truck career starts with ThorSport this past season. During his three-race stint, he recorded two top-10 results and notched a career-best seventh-place finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July. He was also one of four competitors to pilot ThorSport’s No. 66 Ford entry throughout the 2024 season, with the entry being fielded in 19 of 23-scheduled events.

Fenhaus, who was a part of the Kulwicki Driver Development program, previously achieved championships in the Alive for 5 Super Late Model Series, the Dells Icebreaker and the Slinger Nationals, all of which occurred in 2021. In 2023, the Wisconsin native campaigned on a full-time basis in the ARCA Menards Series East division for Pinnacle Racing Group. Throughout the season’s eight-race schedule, he notched his first two career victories and finished in the runner-up spot in the final driver’s standings.

This past weekend, ThorSport Racing fielded the No. 66 Ford entry for veteran Johnny Sauter at Daytona International Speedway. During the event, Sauter finished in 17th place despite qualifying in 10th place.

With full details of his 2025 schedule remaining to be determined, Luke Fenhaus’ first start of the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series season is scheduled to occur this upcoming Saturday, February 22, at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Fr8 208. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to commence at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

