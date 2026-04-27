Eclipse Claims Consulting Races into Fourth Season with Ryan Ellis at Texas Motor Speedway for Young’s Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: There’s an old saying that everything is bigger in Texas — and for Ryan Ellis, that includes the strength of a long-standing partnership.

As the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 340, Ellis will showcase a familiar name on his No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet — one that has become a cornerstone of his program.

Texas-based Eclipse Claims Consulting returns to support Ellis for the fourth consecutive season, continuing a partnership built on consistency, shared momentum and most of all, friendship.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Eclipse Claims Consulting is a trusted authority in insurance claim advocacy and appraisals.

Known as a national leader in insurance adjustments, the company specializes in property damage, including natural disasters such as flood, hail, tornado, hurricane, wildfire and earthquake damage.

With a mission centered on securing fair and timely settlements, Eclipse Claims Consulting has helped clients nationwide recover millions of dollars after property losses caused by storms, fires, water damage, and other disasters.

The company has built its reputation as a go-to advocate for policyholders facing complex insurance claims.

Whether assisting homeowners after a hurricane or guiding a business through fire damage recovery, Eclipse Claims Consulting remains a trusted partner at every step of the insurance claim process.

For Ellis, the continued support from Eclipse Claims Consulting carries added significance in 2026 as he begins a new chapter with Young’s Motorsports.

In a season defined by change, the presence of a trusted, long-term partner provides valuable continuity and confidence, allowing the veteran driver to remain focused on performance while building chemistry within a new organization.

“We’ve built something really special with Eclipse Claims Consulting over the last four years,” said Ellis. “It’s more than just a partnership at this point — it’s a friendship.

“That kind of loyalty means everything in this sport, and having them by my side as I start a new chapter with Young’s Motorsports gives me a lot of confidence every time we hit the track.”

Ellis, a native of Ashburn, Va., will make his ninth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2.

The 1.5-mile speedway is one of the few venues where he has competed across all three of NASCAR’s national series.

In his previous eight series starts, Ellis has recorded a track-best finish of 13th in the fall 2023 edition of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

On Saturday, he will make his fifth consecutive start at Texas Motor Speedway — and his third straight appearance carrying the Eclipse Claims Consulting colors.

“It’s always special racing at Texas Motor Speedway, but it means even more when you’re representing a Texas-based partner like Eclipse Claims Consulting,” added Ellis. “It’s their home race, and you want to do everything you can to represent them well and give them something to be proud of.”

It’s also a special race for Young’s Motorsports. Founded in Midland, Texas, the event at Texas Motor Speedway serves as the organization’s hometown race, making it even more meaningful to represent a Texas-based partner in Eclipse Claims Consulting.

Now operating from a well-equipped facility in Mooresville, N.C., Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young welcomes Eclipse Claims Consulting to the organization as a valued partner.

“We’re proud to welcome Eclipse Claims Consulting to Young’s Motorsports as a valued partner,” said Young, who made 12 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, including a top-10 finish in 2018.

“Their Texas roots align perfectly with this event, and to have them on board for our home race makes this weekend even more meaningful for our team.”

For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook

(Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 12th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., May 1, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag the next afternoon, shortly after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About Eclipse Claims Consulting:

Eclipse Claims Consulting is a leading public insurance adjusting firm dedicated to securing fair settlements for policyholders and businesses.

With a proven track record of recovering millions of dollars for their clients, Eclipse Claim Consulting is at the forefront of advocating for those who have been underserved by insurance companies.

For more information, visit eclipseclaims.com.