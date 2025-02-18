AirMedCare Network To Serve as Primary Partner for Corey LaJoie at Atlanta

America’s Largest Air Ambulance Membership Network Joins Rick Ware Racing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 18, 2025) – AirMedCare Network, a division of Global Medical Response and America’s largest air ambulance membership network, has joined Rick Ware Racing (RWR) for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The company will serve as the primary partner for driver Corey LaJoie and the No. 01 team in the Ambetter Health 400.

LaJoie and the No. 01 AirMedCare Network Ford Mustang Dark Horse will take to the track for the first time on Saturday when qualifying begins at 11 a.m. EST. After a fast lap around Atlanta’s 1.54-mile oval, LaJoie will slot in for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400, which goes green at 3 p.m. with live coverage on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“We’ve been a partner of Corey’s for several years now, and we’re looking forward to seeing him carry the colors of AirMedCare Network this weekend at Atlanta,” said Matt Muse, vice president of membership sales, AirMedCare Network. “Corey has been a great advocate for AMCN’s air ambulance membership program, and this opportunity at Atlanta provides an excellent platform for us to tell our story and explain the membership benefits of AirMedCare Network.”

AirMedCare Network membership brings financial peace of mind. For $99 per year, an entire household can be protected. In the event of a serious medical emergency, AirMedCare Network’s air ambulance providers transport everyone in need of care, regardless of membership status or ability to pay. Members have the added benefit of no out-of-pocket costs associated with their transport when flown by a network provider. Another benefit of an air ambulance membership with AirMedCare Network is its expansive reach, with more than 320 locations across 38 states. To learn more about AirMedCare Network, please visit www.AirMedCareNetwork.com.

“AirMedCare Network has been a NASCAR partner for several years and we’ve been working with them to help grow their membership,” LaJoie said. “Atlanta marks AirMedCare Network’s first race as a primary partner, and we’re proud to be a part of their expanded marketing efforts in NASCAR.”

LaJoie has proven to be a good bet at Atlanta. The 33-year-old racer from Charlotte, North Carolina, has regularly placed himself among the leaders at Atlanta since the track was reconfigured ahead of the 2022 season. In the six races on the new layout, LaJoie has scored four top-15 finishes. Among them are two top-fives, including a fourth-place drive in the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 that earned LaJoie his career-best NASCAR Cup Series result.

“Atlanta is probably one of the most mentally and physically exhausting races because the track’s banked a lot, you’re pulling a lot of G’s in the middle of the corner, and it’s a chess match trying to position yourself in the right spot at the right time,” LaJoie said. “And the physical load on your body is one of the highest on the schedule, so it’s definitely a test of your mental and physical acuity.”

About AirMedCare Network:

AirMedCare Network is an alliance among Air Evac Lifeteam, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and REACH Air Medical Services, creating America’s largest air ambulance membership network. Since 1985, AirMedCare has been selling memberships, with over 3 million members today. AirMedCare’s affiliate providers operate more than 350 aircraft (fixed wing and rotor) in over 320 locations in 38 states across the country. For more information about AirMedCare Network, please visit www.AirMedCareNetwork.com.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes fulltime in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).