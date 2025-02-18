Zane Smith and the No. 38 City of Refuge Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team Atlanta Competition Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 City of Refuge Ford Mustang Dark Horse Team

Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Ambetter Health 400

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Event: Race 3 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 260

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 team head to Hampton, Georgia for 260 laps at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has one pole and three top-10’s at the 1.5-mile speedway, finishing fifth in both 2020 and 2022.

City of Refuge will join Smith as the primary partner of the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team for the event. Additionally, City of Refuge will serve as a full season associate of Smith and the No. 38 team.

Since 1997, City of Refuge has worked with the goal in mind to transform the lives of individuals and communities in Atlanta and beyond. City of Refuge has become a leader in social transformation and continuously works to empower and equip individuals with the tools to succeed with several programs designed to impact housing, youth development, health & wellness, and vocation in the 30314 neighborhood, one of the poorest and most crime-ridden areas in the nation.

“As Zane Smith works tirelessly to push the boundaries of his racing performance, we are equally committed to helping individuals break through their challenges and create lives filled with purpose and independence,” said Bruce Deel, Founder and CEO of City of Refuge. “Our goal is to bring lasting transformation and hope to those in crisis, and we’re excited to have the chance to amplify that mission with a broader audience through our partnership with Zane.”

Smith and Crew Chief Ryan Bergenty will make an appearance at the City of Refuge in Atlanta this Friday, February 18th from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM eastern standard time.

“I have always enjoyed racing at Atlanta,” said Smith. “We showed speed in Daytona, and I think with my past success in the Truck Series, we can leave Atlanta with a good result. Ryan (Bergenty) and the team have been fine tuning our Ford Mustang Dark Horse, so I expect to run upfront. It’s an honor to carry City of Refuge this weekend. They do so much for the Atlanta communities through their programs and it means a lot that they partnered with me to spread the word on their mission and brand. Hopefully, I can repay them with a trip to Victory Lane on Sunday.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Keiston France

Hometown: Amelia, Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Kapil Fletcher

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT CITY OF REFUGE

City of Refuge was founded in 1997 with the mission to transform the lives of individuals and

communities in Atlanta and beyond. Today the organization resides in a warehouse that was graciously donated in the 30314 neighborhood, one of the poorest and most crime-ridden areas in the nation. Since inhabiting the warehouse, City of Refuge has served over 35,000. The organization has created several programs designed to impact housing, youth development, health & wellness, and vocation. City of Refuge is a leader in social transformation and continuously works to empower and equip individuals with the tools to succeed.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.