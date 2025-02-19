Xfinity Renews Partnership with 23XI Racing

Partnership Extends to Naming Rights With Debut of the Xfinity Speed Center

Huntersville, N.C. (Feb. 19, 2025) – 23XI Racing announced today a renewal of its partnership with Xfinity and unveiled the newly-named Xfinity Speed Center. Located at Airspeed, 23XI Racing’s state-of-the-art NASCAR facility, the Xfinity Speed Center serves as a communications hub where team personnel can connect in real time with crew members at the track during race weekends. The Xfinity Speed Center helps 23XI perform with speed and reliability while maximizing input from team members, whether at the track or at Airspeed.

While there is no substitute for having certain members of the competition team at the track, the Xfinity Speed Center offers a valuable resource for those who don’t travel with the team each weekend. Through shared radio channels, messaging tools, and real-time data, the team in the Xfinity Speed Center can reliably communicate with the at-track team as decisions are made related to adjustments, strategy, or repairs. The Xfinity Speed Center also offers the benefit of a controlled environment where the team can evaluate data and collaborate on solutions away from the many outside stimuli at the track. Between races, the Xfinity Speed Center remains essential to team development, providing the pit crews with a space to review film as they prepare for each event.

“Each member of our competition group at 23XI plays an important role in our race preparation and execution,” said Dave Rogers, Senior Director, Competition. “The ability for key personnel to digest data and provide insight throughout race weekends regardless of their location is vital to our success. We’re fortunate to have great partners like Xfinity who share a passion for racing and understand how important fast and reliable connectivity is for our team.”

Additionally, with the partnership renewal, Xfinity will continue to be featured at select races this season on the No. 23 and No. 45 Toyota Camry race cars driven by Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, respectively. 23XI and Xfinity will again work in tandem on content creation and continue offering unique fan experiences through Xfinity Rewards, including 23XI Pit Box VIP access and driver meet-and-greets. Xfinity will also serve as a presenting sponsor of one Intersect event, a consumer and community engagement event targeted to reach multicultural and underrepresented audiences within the sport of racing.

“Since our partnership with 23XI Racing began, we’ve worked closely to drive innovation and excellence for the team both on and off track,” said Jess Muir, Senior Director, Brand Partnerships and Amplification at Comcast. “This extension underscores our commitment to supporting 23XI Racing’s growth, engaging our fans in new and meaningful ways, and providing Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick with the resources they need to excel on race day.”

“When we announced our partnership with Xfinity in 2023, we wanted to collaborate on initiatives to drive progress and innovation, and the Xfinity Speed Center is a great example of that,” said 23XI Team President Steve Lauletta. “With the expansion of our partnership, we can continue working on innovative ideas, compelling content, and creative programs to enhance our race team and enhance the fan experience.”

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January 2024.