Bonanza Cabernet and Haas Factory Team Partner for 2025 NASCAR Season

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. – February 20, 2025 – Iconic wine producer Caymus Vineyards proudly announces its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series partnership with Haas Factory Team. The family-owned and operated winery will feature Bonanza, its heralded California Cabernet Sauvignon, on the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse of Haas Factory Team driver Cole Custer.

The 2025 season marks Caymus Vineyards’ 12th year of NASCAR involvement and its third with the Haas Factory Team organization. In 2024, the Napa-based winery celebrated its 50th Anniversary with a special primary livery at the Sonoma Raceway event in June, while later adorning the No. 41 Ford Mustang with its eye-catching Bonanza Cabernet primary paint scheme at Las Vegas and Homestead in October.

Bonanza Cabernet was created by Chuck Wagner of Caymus Vineyards, with the wine’s name inspired by the “bonanza” of the great state of California, home to diverse vineyard land where delicious Cabernet can be produced.

“We’re proud to partner with Haas Factory Team, and we’re excited to have Bonanza Cabernet ride along with 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer as he makes his return to the Cup Series,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice President of Caymus Vineyards. “Gene Haas has his own heralded track record, and his ongoing commitment to putting quality race teams on the track in both Formula One and NASCAR makes him a great partner for our winery. What excites us most is the pursuit of excellence – whether in winemaking or on the track. We look forward to continuing to engage racing’s most passionate fanbase with Bonanza Cabernet.”

Since initially connecting in 2023, Caymus Vineyards has expanded its role with the Haas Factory Team organization. In 2025, the winery will continue to have a prominent presence, featuring Bonanza Cabernet on the lower rear quarter panel of the No. 41 Ford Mustang and branding on the driver’s firesuit. Additionally, the Bonanza Cabernet primary livery will be featured at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on March 2nd and at the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12th.

“Caymus Vineyards and the Wagner family have a long history in NASCAR, and we have a shared passion for excellence, making them the ideal partner for our team,” Custer said. “Caymus makes exceptional wines under a range of labels, and Haas Factory Team is dedicated to building competitive racecars. I’m excited to have them on board, and I look forward to driving the No. 41 Bonanza Cabernet Ford Mustang at Circuit of the Americas in March and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.”

About Caymus Vineyards

The Wagner family has a long history in Napa Valley dating back to the 1850’s. Through the years, they have embraced a hands-on work ethic and are constantly trying out new ideas in pursuit of making exceptional wines. Whether it’s venturing to different regions to find diverse sources of top-quality grapes or experimenting with new farming techniques, the result is a pairing of tradition with innovation, a respect for the old with the promise of the new. In celebration of their dedication to agriculture, The Wagners proudly released their 50th vintage of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon in June 2024.

Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie Sr., started Caymus Vineyards in 1972. They were a family of farmers who worked together for decades to create a signature style of Cabernet Sauvignon. Today, the family’s Napa Valley Cabernet and Special Selection are among the region’s most celebrated wines. Chuck now works alongside two of his children, Charlie and Jenny, and the family produces diverse wines from Napa Valley, other parts of California and beyond. Continually pursuing new ideas, they feel extremely fortunate to spend their days farming grapes and making wine. For more information, please visit us online at caymus.com or wagnerfamilyofwine.com, and on social at Facebook and Instagram.

About Haas Factory Team

The Haas Factory Team is a NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series program owned by Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation. The team features Cole Custer as the driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series, while Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer drive the No. 00 and No. 41 Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, the Haas Factory Team reflects a commitment to performance and engineering excellence, carrying forward Gene Haas’s commitment to motorsports. For more information, please visit us online at HaasFactoryTeam.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.