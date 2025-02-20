Front Row Motorsports: Atlanta Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Atlanta Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

FR8 208

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Event: Race 2 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 135

Time/TV/Radio: 1:30 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

After an impressive performance at the Daytona International Speedway, Layne Riggs now shifts his focus to this weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sitting 13th in Drivers Points standings, Riggs looks to carry the Daytona momentum to the Hampton, Georgia track in hopes of earning his first win of the season.

Having partnered with Riggs in his rookie season in 2024, Northside Hospital will again serve as the primary partner of Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team. Northside Hospital leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and is among the state’s top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular and surgical services. In the state of Georgia, the Northside Hospital health care system spans across five acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Canton, Cumming, Duluth and Lawrenceville and more than 275 outpatient locations across the state. For more information, visit northside.com.

BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing will also join in on the fun this weekend, serving as an associate partner for Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team. Founded in 2014 in South Florida, BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing was created to harness the excitement of the sport into a more structured product for a broader, more mainstream audience. VICE Sports will televise 13 live events in prime time this year, kicking off with BYB 37 Denver Brawl IV this Saturday, February 22 at 9 PM ET. BYB will have the distinction of being VICE TV’s first live sports event series as the 40M plus subscriber cable television network continues its programming shift to a sports-first model. For more information, visit bybextreme.com.

“BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing is excited to partner with Layne Riggs on his No. 34 Ford F-150 this weekend in Atlanta,” said Mike Vazquez, President, BYB Bare Knuckle Boxing. “Layne closed 2024 on a tear and started 2025 the same way, running in or near the top five all night in Daytona. He’s a great racer and fine young man, and we wish him the best as he sets out to knock out the competition at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.”

“I have a good feeling about this weekend,” said Riggs. “Chandler (Smith) and I showed a lot of speed in Daytona, and we worked well together as drafting partners. I think we can do the same thing again this weekend. We just need to execute and be there in the end when it matters. It’s cool to see Northside Hospital return, and it’s also cool to see BYB join in on the fun too. Hopefully, I can take them both to Victory Lane.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transport Driver: John Franceskino

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Dan Mrak

Chandler Smith’s Notes

Chandler Smith will make his homecoming this weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Talking Rock, Georgia native heads to the track after an impressive performance last Friday night at the Daytona International Speedway, having secured stage points in both stages in the event as well as a sixth-place finish. Smith sits third in Driver Points standings and looks to improve those standings with a race win this weekend.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Smith has two top five finishes as well as one pole, averaging a finishing position of 13.5. In his two previous starts at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has one pole and one top five finish.

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) will join Smith as the primary partner of the No. 38 Ford F-150. QuickTie manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

“Atlanta is my home track, its where I learned to race and fell in love with the sport,” said Smith. “I have a lot of great memories there and it’s always nice having my family come to the track. Layne (Riggs) and I worked well together at Daytona, and I expect the same thing this weekend in Atlanta. Hopefully I can qualify upfront and have a clean race. If we can do that, I think we’ll be leaving the track with a nice trophy.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Bradley Zilich

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT NORTHSIDE HOSPITAL

AOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., ("QuickTie") manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.