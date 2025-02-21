Young’s Motorsports Atlanta Motor Speedway February Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | FR8 20

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Sonesta International Hotels

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2025 Driver Points Position: 27th

2025 Owner Points Position: 31st

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season has taken the green flag, and Young’s Motorsports is proud to welcome back Nathan Byrd to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday afternoon’s FR8 208.

This tripleheader weekend will mark Byrd’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track debut at the hybrid superspeedway of Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

● All-Aboard!: For the second of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Sonesta International Hotels will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 135-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Sonesta International Hotels is an American hotel company with an ever-growing portfolio of hotel brands in eight countries and three continents.

As the eighth largest hotel company in the world with 1100+ properties, they have a room or suite perfect for every individual and occasion.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s FR8 208 will mark Byrd’s first career Truck Series start at the iconic 1.5-mile hybrid superspeedway nestled in Hampton, Ga.

The FR8 208 continues the early start of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series. For the second consecutive weekend, the Truck Series will be part of a tripleheader spectacular with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

The Truck Series set the tone for a massive weekend of racing in the Peach State with 135 laps at a tight but incredibly fast and demanding hybrid superspeedway.

Shortly after the Truck Series race, the Xfinity Series will have their opportunity for a nail-biting 163 laps to determine their winner in their Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be the main event for the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, February 22.

Atlanta Motor Speedway marks the second race of an expanded 2025 Truck Series campaign, which increases its season by two races from the 2024 calendar.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Atlanta, Byrd, since 2024, has four career Truck Series starts with an average finish of 26.3.

The popular driver made his Truck Series debut for the family-owned team at Kansas Speedway in September, finishing an impressive 19th. He returned to the team in October at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway before drawing the curtain on the 2024 season by participating in the year’s final race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

● Daytona International Speedway | Fresh From Florida 250 Race Recap: In the opening race of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and rookie driver Nathan Byrd did everything in their power to capitalize on their 25th qualifying position.

Making substantial progress throughout the race with his No. 02 Sonesta International Hotels Chevrolet Silverado, Byrd was in a prime position to capitalize on his track position until being swept into a late-race accident with 18 laps left in the race.

Despite efforts to repair No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, the damage proved terminal, resulting in a frustrating 31st-place finish

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 10th with Cup Series veteran Austin Dillon at the wheel in the 2018 Active Pest Control 200 on February 24, 2018.

Since 2015, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finish of 21.6 in 20 Atlanta Motor Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 510 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to building further on my superspeedway confidence at Atlanta Motor Speedway. I have a lot to learn, and Atlanta, from what I’ve heard, is not a superspeedway where you can lay back and “ride” your way to a good finish.

“I hear it’s narrower, faster, more on the limit and that you have to be aggressive and try to move forward from the beginning of the race.

“I’m just hoping we can avoid any big accidents and get a solid finish for the team and become a better driver in the process.”

On Goals for Atlanta Motor Speedway: “Atlanta is another new track and perhaps a more challenging superspeedway from a driving perspective from what I have heard.

“I’ve done some familiarity work on the simulator to understand the track’s dynamics better so I’m not entirely caught by surprise come qualifying on Friday. And I’m continuing to study past race footage and onboards to get an even clearer idea of how racing and driving play out in real life.”

On Daytona International Speedway Debut: “Overall, I’m happy with what the team and I were able to achieve given my lack of experience on a superspeedway oval. We had an excellent qualifying and great race pace before getting taken out in quite an unfortunate manner; considering our lay-back and ride strategy, it looks like it would’ve netted us a solid top-10 finish had the incident not happened.

“I’m grateful for what I was able to learn throughout it all, especially on pit road where I was able to improve dramatically on my pit box exits, but I do feel a little bummed that we weren’t able to get to the point in the race where we were able to push hard, bump draft, and make up positions in the traditional superspeedway manner.

“All will come in due time, though, and I have no reason to complain given the amazing opportunity that God has provided us in the first place!”

Race Information:

The FR8 208 (135 laps | 207.9 miles) is the second of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying is set for Fri., Feb. 21, 2025, beginning at 3:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., Feb. 22, shortly after 2:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 19th

2025 Owner Points Position: 19th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● New Faces, New Places: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran driver Anthony Alfredo would join the team full-time for its sophomore season behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 119 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the second of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco will partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 163-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s first of two trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway will mark Alfredo’s eighth career start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Alfredo earned a track-best seventh after starting 15th in the 2024 edition of the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 for Our Motorsports.

One down and 32 races to go, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team look to punch their ticket towards the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with a victory in the second race of the year.

In addition to the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250, Young’s Motorsports will participate in Saturday afternoon’s FR8 208.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be the main event for the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, February 22.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Atlanta average Xfinity finish of 15.6.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Atlanta, Alfredo has 119 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 22 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.4.

● Daytona International Speedway | United Rentals 300 Race Recap: To no one’s surprise, the Young’s Motorsports team and new driver Anthony Alfredo came to play in the opening race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series from the “World Center of Racing.”

Mother Nature canceled qualifying shortly after it started, landing Alfredo and the No. 42 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet Camaro team 27th on the starting grid.

From the moment the green flag dropped, Alfredo showcased the speed in his race car, quickly avoiding early race carnage, racing inside the top-10, collecting valuable stage points, and keeping himself in contention for a strong finish before being collected in two late-race accidents, relegating Alfredo and the team to a 22nd-place finish.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 132nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 131 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s second race will be his sixth tango at Atlanta as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The team earned a track-best finish of 17th after starting 35th in the 2024 edition of the 2024 Focused Health 250 with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

Also, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts in the Peach State.

The organization posted a team-best 10th-place finish at the track on February 24, 2018, with Austin Dillon at the wheel in the 2018 Active Pest Control 200.

Since 2015, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finish of 21.6 in 20 Atlanta Motor Speedway Truck Series starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 34 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.3 and an average finish of 23.4.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “The reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway has turned it into its own animal. It’s definitely not a traditional intermediate, but it’s also not a true superspeedway. Handling and track position matter, while drafting is still key.

“Things happen fast, and you need to be near the front to execute at the end, and hopefully, we can do that on Saturday with our Young’s Motorsports team.”

On Keys To Success At Atlanta Motor Speedway: “Track position is huge at Atlanta because it is difficult to pass, despite it being considered a drafting track. I want to be out front and managing the lanes rather than stuck in traffic.”

On Daytona International Speedway Finish: “It was great to have solid speed at Daytona to start the year and score points in both stages. We got some damage after being collected in an accident towards the end that prevented us from getting the finish we deserved.

“I’m looking forward to building on our speed and finishing better this weekend.”

On The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “My goal this year with Young’s Motorsports is simple: to win a regular-season race and make the Playoffs.

“It’s certainly a tall order, but we can make it happen. We will build this program from the ground up and make that goal a reality.”

Race Information:

The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the second of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. All times are Eastern (ET).