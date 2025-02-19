Chase Briscoe hit with major penalty

As a result, Briscoe and his team lost both 100 driver and owner points and 10 playoff points. Furthermore, the No. 19 team owes NASCAR $100,000. This penalty drops Briscoe from 10th to 39th in points at -67, and 89 behind 16th in points. Moreover, NASCAR suspended crew chief James Small for the next four points-paying Cup Series races. Barring an appeal, he’ll be out until the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
At press time, Joe Gibbs Racing hasn’t announced if it will appeal the penalty.
Briscoe’s car, along with Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford, was taken by NASCAR to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.
In addition to Briscoe’s team, NASCAR issued safety-level penalties to Todd Gilliland’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford and Cody Ware’s No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet for improperly secured ballast. Which amounts to a 10-point penalty driver and owner points.