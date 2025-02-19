Home Featured Headline Chase Briscoe hit with major penalty

Chase Briscoe hit with major penalty

By
Tucker White
-
Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com

A new season brings the return of penalties.

NASCAR announced, Wednesday, that it handed Chase Briscoe and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team an L2 penalty for modifying the spoiler. In violation of rule 14.5.8.A: Spoiler (modification of a single source supplied part).

As a result, Briscoe and his team lost both 100 driver and owner points and 10 playoff points. Furthermore, the No. 19 team owes NASCAR $100,000. This penalty drops Briscoe from 10th to 39th in points at -67, and 89 behind 16th in points. Moreover, NASCAR suspended crew chief James Small for the next four points-paying Cup Series races. Barring an appeal, he’ll be out until the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

At press time, Joe Gibbs Racing hasn’t announced if it will appeal the penalty.

Briscoe’s car, along with Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford, was taken by NASCAR to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.

In addition to Briscoe’s team, NASCAR issued safety-level penalties to Todd Gilliland’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford and Cody Ware’s No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet for improperly secured ballast. Which amounts to a 10-point penalty driver and owner points.

Previous articleXfinity Renews Partnership with 23XI Racing
Tucker White
Tucker White
I've followed NASCAR for well over 20 years of my life, both as a fan and now as a member of the media. As of 2024, I'm on my ninth season as a traveling NASCAR beat writer. For all its flaws and dumb moments, NASCAR at its best produces some of the best action you'll ever see in the sport of auto racing. Case in point: Kyle Larson's threading the needle pass at Darlington Raceway on May 9, 2021. On used-up tires, racing on a worn surface and an aero package that put his car on the razor's edge of control, Larson demonstrated why he's a generational talent. Those are the stories I want to capture and break down. In addition to NASCAR, I also follow IndyCar and Formula 1. As a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I'm a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan (especially in regards to Tennessee football). If covering NASCAR doesn't kill me, down the road, watching Tennessee football will. I'm also a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves, and I lived long enough to see them win a World Series for the first time since 1995 (when I was just a year old). I've also sworn my fan allegiance to the Nashville Predators, though that's not paid out as much as the Braves. Furthermore, as a massive sports dork, I follow the NFL on a weekly basis. Though it's more out of an obligation than genuine passion (for sports dorks, following the NFL is basically an unwritten rule). Outside of sports, I'm a major cinema buff and a weeb. My favorite film is "Blazing Saddles" and my favorite anime is "Black Lagoon."
Facebook Twitter

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2025 SpeedwayMedia.com