Meyer Shank Racing Hosts SiriusXM’s Octane and Shinedown in St. Petersburg

Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 SiriusXM Honda to feature Octane (SiriusXM channel 37) and MSR to host members of rock band, Shinedown

St. Petersburg, Fla. (24 February 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) and SiriusXM will continue its exciting partnership featuring SiriusXM channels and bringing award-winning talent to the world of INDYCAR racing. The pair – which are going into a ninth season of sponsorship together – will kick off the season with a special collaboration featuring SiriusXM’s Octane (channel 37) and multi-platinum rock band Shinedown on the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda driven by Felix Rosenqvist.

This will be the second season that MSR and SiriusXM are collaborating to bring some of music’s top artists from different genres to the track. During the 2024 season MSR featured Bon Jovi Radio (SiriusXM channel 312), Smokey’s Soul Town (SiriusXM channel 74), Eric Church’s Outsiders Radio (SiriusXM channel 740), The Tragically Hip Radio (SiriusXM channel 757) and Diplo’s Revolution (SiriusXM channel 53).

The pair will continue this exciting collaboration spotlighting top artists and their SiriusXM channels, and for the season opener, Octane—the channel for New Hard Rock —is taking center stage. The No. 60 Indy car will display the Octane channel logo alongside Shinedown, one of rock’s most powerful and record-breaking bands.

To amplify the excitement, Shinedown’s Zach Myers and Barry Kerch will be at the track on race day, immersing themselves in the INDYCAR action and supporting MSR from the pit lane.

“Our partnership with SiriusXM has been an amazing way to bring music and motorsports together, and kicking off the season with Octane and Shinedown makes it even more exciting,” said Mike Shank. “Felix’s car is going to look incredible, and having Zach and Barry at the track on Sunday just adds to the energy. We’re ready to start the season with a bang.”

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg goes green on Sunday March 2nd, with live coverage on FOX. Race coverage will also air live on SiriusXM’s INDYCAR Nation (channel 218) and the SiriusXM app.

About Shinedown

Multi-platinum band Shinedown have cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music, embodying the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries with over 6.5 billion global streams, a record-breaking 22 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for all of their albums, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and major media acclaim. They are known for their timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large. History continues to be made as Shinedown is the #1 artist on Billboard’s Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart, after notching the most ever #1s (19) in the history of the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with a string of consecutive #1 hit singles. Mediabase has also cemented Shinedown as the greatest rock band in history with an award for the most No. 1’s, Top 5’s and Top 10’s in Mediabase Active Rock Chart history. The band’s latest juggernaut track “A Symptom Of Being Human,” (off of their 7th studio album Planet Zero) amassed over 100 million total streams and has connected with listeners worldwide across all genres with its uplifting and important message. Hailed for their high-octane live shows, explosive rock ‘n’ roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, and melodic sensibility, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and festival headlining slots propelled by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith’s voice. Shinedown is Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums]. 2025 sees the band ready to continue their history making rise as they recently released two singles “Dance, Kid, Dance” and “Three Six Five” as a way to kick off the year as well announced a massive arena tour making stops at Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum and more.