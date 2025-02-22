NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: Fr8 208 (135 laps / 208 miles)

Round: 2 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Date & Time: Saturday, February 22nd | 1:30 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Start: 24th

Stage 1: 28th

Stage 2: 14th

Finish: 13th

Driver Points: 21st

Owner Points: 25th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team had a solid outing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After starting the best for the team in 24th, Mills fought a loose handling truck early on to finish 28th in stage one. When adjustments were made at the start of stage two, Mills passed several trucks to move into 14th-place. Towards the finish, Mills worked with teammates, Bayley Currey and Kaden Honeycutt, to push to the front. The No. 42 crossed the line in 13th.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Together, we kept trying to link up, and it depended on which lane you were in and who was in it to see if you were going to get the momentum you needed. It didn’t seem like there was a right or wrong lane to be in today because they both kept moving, but we weren’t really able to get on the right side of that. Honestly, once we got towards the end of the race there, we figured there would be a wreck. There wasn’t really any progress that we could make, and the field never wrecked, but it’s still a good finish compared to last week and the way we started last year. Our J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevy was really fast today and it was fun to race up front.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Masked Owl Technologies / DQS Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Start: 30th

Stage 1: 15th

Stage 2: 13th

Finish: 4th

Driver Points: 11th

Owner Points: 13th

Key Takeaway: For the second straight week, Bayley Currey and the No. 44 team challenged for a victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After suffering a mechanical issue in qualifying and starting 30th, Currey quickly began to climb through the field. Finishing 15th in stage one and 13th in stage two, the Masked Owl Technologies Chevrolet came to life once in cleaner air up front. Currey worked with teammates, Kaden Honeycutt and Matt Mills, to devise a plan to lead the pack. In the closing laps, Currey led the charge on the inside lane to come home with an impressive fourth-place finish.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Bayley Currey finishing in fourth, what a day. How would you describe your effort?

“Just scratched and clawed. We had a problem in qualifying yesterday and had to start way back in the back. This Niece Motorsports No. 44 group just never gives up. We stayed with it all day and picked them off as we could, didn’t get in too big of a rush. I wanted to go for the win there at the end and was thinking of taking Kyle (Busch) three (wide) and going bottom, but at the same time, I was thinking that was going to slow us all down and a Chevrolet won’t win. I just stayed behind Kyle and was hoping we could maybe have him slip out of (turn) four, and he didn’t. I’ll take fourth or third – I think I got the No. 18 (Tyler Ankrum) at the line, but that’s just me. But yeah, we’ll take it. Huge thank you to everyone at Masked Owl Technologies, DQS, AutoVentive, Precision, and everyone that helps support our team.”

About Masked Owl Technologies: Masked Owl Technologies (MOT) is an industrial solutions integrator specializing in developing customized automation and controls processes. They take a consulting-based approach to identify the root cause of system challenges and incorporate tested, emerging technology into industrial solutions that mitigate risk and solve complex problems, the first time.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing / DealBadger Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 25th

Stage 1: 16th

Stage 2: 5th

Finish: 6th

Driver Points: 15th

Owner Points: 19th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team rebounded strongly after a disappointing opening race last weekend. Qualifying 25th, Honeycutt moved forward to finish 16th in stage one. In stage two, the DQS / DealBadger Silverado worked its way towards the front, collecting six stage points with a fifth-place effort. At the end of the race, all three Niece Motorsports teammates – Honeycutt, Currey, and Mills – lined up nose-to-tail to contend for the victory. Honeycutt was credited with a sixth-place finish for the second year in a row.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “It was awesome to work with our teammates up front. It’s a good day for us as a company, and I’m happy for everyone at Precision, DQS, and DealBadger. Everyone did a fantastic job today. We got stage points, which I was really happy about. Had a good points day in sixth. All in all, we came out of here with a clean truck to go back to the shop and work on. Just have to come back with something different here next year, something less draggy to go for the win. But it’s great to take some momentum and head to Las Vegas with some points moving forward to go after a championship now.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About DealBadger: DealBadger is a secondary marketplace for customer returns and other liquidation items. With two locations based in Decatur and Smyrna, Georgia, DealBadger allows you to bid on amazing deals that most individuals or independent resellers can’t get on their own. All auctions start at $0.50 with no reserve. Visit DealBadger.com to learn more.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).