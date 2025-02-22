Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 02.22.25

FRIESEN JUST MISSES FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON

Stewart Friesen battles back from late pit road penalty to fall just short of first Atlanta win

HAMPTON, Ga. (February 22, 2025) – Stewart Friesen drove through the field and battled all-time Truck Series winner Kyle Busch on the final lap before coming up just short of his first win of the season and first victory of the season.

The NASCAR Truck Series takes the next two weekends off before returning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race 2 of 23 – 207.9 Miles, 125 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Busch*

2nd, STEWART FRIESEN

3rd, Tyler Ankrum*

4th, Bayley Currey*

5th, Chandler Smith*

11th, GIO RUGGERIO

15th, TANNER GRAY

23rd, COREY HEIM

24th, TONI BREIDINGER

28th, JUSTIN CARROLL

30th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What a great move there. How does it feel to get so close to victory?

“Yeah, just so proud of my race team – our whole Halmar team. Chris Larsen (co-owner), everything he gives us to get the job done. We had a shot. This is my favorite truck, and we will keep digging with it. We had a shot. I got too far off my help there coming down the back on the last lap. I thought I could pack some more air on him getting into (turn) three and we surged ahead, but didn’t have the surge at the right time and he came back. Thanks to Toyota teammates there – was working well with Corey (Heim) there. He helped us to the front. Tried to shove Chandler (Smith) way up by him, and I was like just stick with me – I’ll keep shoving you by him. We will keep that bottom lane rolling, and then he moved up, so it kind of broke that plan apart. Just proud of our race team. It has been a grind these last couple of years, and we’ve got stuff going in the right direction. Jimmy (Villeneuve, crew chief) did a good job calling the race. Chris Lambert is the best spotter in the business. I’m lucky to have him on my side.”

What does this do for your outlook this season?

“Yeah, we left here last year with a tore up piece, and played catch up all year, so it feels good to have momentum leaving here.”

Could you almost taste victory?

“Yeah, I mean, we had a good shot at it. I knew anything and everything could happen there – just the way the air worked on the last lap. Oh man. 18 different things, I’ll have to rewatch what happened. I knew when we kind of surged ahead, and I got him pinned down there in turn three – that might have been the kiss of death because I didn’t have too much help pushing behind me at that point, but big thanks to the whole Halmar team. What a strong Tundra. We overcame some adversity, but qualified well, raced really, really well. Proud of the whole race team.”

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 1 Soundgear Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 30th

Can you tell us what you saw?

“I saw the 71 (Rajah Caruth) spinning up front. I don’t know how he got going, but I think I was going to be fine. I was definitely checked up enough, and the 18 (Tyler Ankrum) got my right rear and kind of got me up in the wall. It is what it is. We were trying to make the most of our day with our Soundgear Tundra and learn for the next one.”

