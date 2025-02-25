Walls of St. Petersburg Street Course Attempt to Tame Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb, 24, 2025) – It’s been over a month since the opening two rounds of the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin at Daytona International Speedway. Rounds Three and Four may be in the same state, but the track couldn’t be more different as the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup returns to the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg following a one-year absence.

This temporary street circuit that uses part of a commuter airport runway is a favorite for many drivers. The concrete walls framing the circuit leave no room for error, although these stout convertibles can still get away with a scrape of the wall here and there when accidents do happen at St. Pete, they often claim several cars as drivers find themselves unable to avoid incidents that they had nothing to do with.

Despite the challenges the multi-surface track creates, it also contributes to some amazing racing. Mazda MX-5 Cup drivers are known for making successful passes where no one else can and St. Petersburg is a prime example of that. Be prepared to witness passing zones in places where both common sense and physics say passing should not work.

No one knows that better than two-time MX-5 Cup Champion and 2022 St. Pete race winner Jared Thomas (No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering).

“Drivers love the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg because it’s America’s Monaco,” Thomas said. “It’s a great course that really tests the skills of the drivers, plus the fans and city really get behind the race and support it which makes for a great environment to race in!”

After winning Round Two at Daytona, Thomas comes into St. Pete leading the points as he chases an unprecedented third title. He is followed by a pair of rookies, Ethan Goulart (No. 29 Saito Motorsports Group) and Ren Messinger (No. 3 McCumbee McAleer Racing), foreshadowing a tremendous Rookie of the Year fight for 2025.

There are 13 rookies entered for Rounds Three and Four, almost all of whom have never raced at a street circuit period, let alone this 1.8-mile track in the heart of St. Petersburg. That’s more than a third of this 35-car field.

In typical MX-5 Cup fashion, expect the finish to be a drag race down the Albert Whitted Airport runway. St. Pete produced a memorable finish in 2023, when Connor Zilisch exited the final corner in the lead, but Gresham Wagner drafted past Zilisch to take the win by a stunning 0.021-second.

Many MX-5 Cup top performers were caught up in a multi-car incident in Race 2 at Daytona, leaving them farther down the points order than they are used to. This includes Tyler Gonzalez (No. 57 BSI Racing) who won Race 1 at Daytona, but only took home 10 points for his DNF in Race 2. Gonzalez will be one to watch this weekend. He’s shown multiple times that he is capable of winning at St. Pete, but has had the worst luck at this circuit.

This weekend is a chance for those who didn’t get the start to the season they wanted, to show what they’re capable of and chart a course for their 2025 season.

Watch both races live on the RACER and IMSA YouTube channels. Race 1 is slated for Saturday, March 1 at 4:25pm ET and Race 2 will take place Sunday, March 2 at 3:00pm ET.

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.